Roy Moore Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Another Run

Roy Moore, the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice whose 2017 candidacy for the U.S. Senate was torpedoed by allegations he pursued teenage girls while he was in his 30s, is hinting that he might try again in 2020.

Moore was a guest Friday on the program “Focal Point” on American Family Radio. Host Bryan Fischer asked Moore about the 2020 race.

“Tell me what you’re thinking about throwing your hat back into the ring,” Fischer said, Reuters reported.

“I’m seriously considering it. I think that was stolen,” Moore said.

According to The Washington Post‘s reporting of the show, Moore said he was the victim of a misinformation campaign.

“I think that’s been pronounced in the national newspapers — the New York Times, The Washington Post even — has recognized there was a disinformation campaign going on in September of 2017 by forces outside of Alabama that spent a lot of money not regulated by the FEC in trying to dissuade Republicans from voting and encourage and enrage Democrats,” Moore said.

Moore, a Republican, lost to Democrat Doug Jones in a special election that was held to fill the unexpired term of Republican Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate to serve as attorney general to President Donald Trump.

During the campaign, several women came forward who said that while they were teenagers, they were pursued by Moore.

Moore denied any inappropriate conduct, but, as noted by The Washington Post in a transcript of comments he made at the time on the Fox News Show “Hannity,” Moore said he did not “generally” date teens at the time and said he could not recall whether he went on dates with one accuser.

Jones will be up for re-election in 2020.

If Moore runs, he will be facing several other likely candidates as Republicans seek to reclaim the seat. Alabama U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is the only Republican who has formally declared he is in the running.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is not yet saying who it will support in that contest, but it knows who it is against.

“The NRSC’s official stance is ABRM: anyone but Roy Moore,” said Kevin McLaughlin, the committee’s executive director, according to the Washington Examiner.

“The only thing Doug Jones and I agree on is that his only prayer for electoral success in 2020 is a rematch with Roy Moore.”

Despite that, a political action committee has been formed by Moore’s son, Caleb. The PAC is called the Conservative States of America, the Washington Examiner reported.

As shown on the PAC’s Facebook page, its logo reads “C.S.A.”

That was also the acronym by which the Confederate States of America was once known.

“People take things that are actually good and turn them into vices,” Caleb Moore told the Washington Examiner.

Moore said the PAC is not formed solely for his father, but would not rule out using its funding to back him.

“I don’t even think he knows I’m raising money,” he said.

