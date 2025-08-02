Share
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on Aug. 15, 2024. (Raul Arboleda - AFP / Getty Images)

Royal Family Fans Applaud Trump After He Takes Veiled Shot at Harry and Meghan

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 2, 2025 at 12:08pm
President Donald Trump is throwing shade on the United Kingdom’s least-loved royals not implicated with Jeffrey Epstein — and online royal watchers are loving it.

During an appearance this week with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, Trump appeared to make a reference to the two British royals who have decamped to America, where they aren’t universally loved either: namely, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan.

As the U.K. Daily Mail noted, Trump said how he loved the British royal family, including King Charles III.

He then noted that they had some “not great people” outside of the country, however.

“Being with Charles, Camilla, and everybody, I’ve got to know because of four years [as president] and now six months,” Trump said.

“I’ve got to know a lot of the family members. They are great people. They are really great people.”

Well, most of them.

“And in that sense I think the U.K. is very lucky,” he continued.

“You could have people that weren’t great people. I don’t know if I can say that, but you could have people that weren’t.”

Do you like Harry and Meghan?

I don’t think he’s entirely referring to Prince Andrew here, especially since he stays at home in Merrie England these days.

Trump has already said that he is “not a fan” of Markle’s during his first term and even noted that Harry might need a spot of luck to get through married life.

Trump reiterated this after some called for Harry’s visa to be revoked when he revealed past drug use in his book “Spare,” which means he may have lied on his application.

“I don’t want to do that. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible,” he said.

This shade-throwing was met with pretty universal approval on social media:

Of course, I’m sure there are Harry and Meghan defenders out there, although they might be hard to find if Netflix is any indication.

The latest sign the Sussexes may be wearing out their welcome in Hollywood comes from the streaming numbers for Markle’s attempt at cosplaying as Martha Stewart, “With Love, Meghan” — which promised an “at home with Meghan” experience (although not at her home; she had to rent out someone else’s) —  drew a dismal 5.3 million streams, good for No. 383 on the platform for the first half of 2025.

This was around the viewership of a 2014 season of “Peaky Blinders,” a 2007 season of “Gossip Girl,” and a kids’ show nobody’s heard of called “Grizzly and the Lemmings.”

To put this in perspective, the top show on the platform, “Adolescence,” garnered 145 million views, while “The Residence” — which was canceled — got 33 million views.

Meanwhile, Harry’s contribution to the duo’s $100 million deal with the streaming giant — a documentary called “Polo” about the sport of the idle rich — ranked an even lowlier No. 3,436, with just 500,000 streams.

The duo have also been bought out of their other major deal with audio streaming service Spotify, with one of the executives — sports podcasting legend Bill Simmons — calling the duo “f***ing grifters” on one of his shows and insinuating they were comically incompetent behind the scenes. (Simmons, it is worth noting, was not publicly chastised for the remarks by the company, nor were there reports of him being privately reprimanded for the statement.)

So, Harry and Meghan defenders, look on the bright side here: At least President Trump didn’t channel Simmons.

