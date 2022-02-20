Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 95-year-old queen, whose reign began in 1952, is suffering “mild cold-like symptoms” but will continue “light duties” at Windsor Castle this week, the palace said, according to the BBC.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace statement said.

Prince Charles, 73, met with the queen last Tuesday, two days before he tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, the queen noted during a meeting that age might be slowing her down.

Holding onto a walking stick as she stood while meeting defense ministers, she gestured to her left leg and said, “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”

The Duchess of Cornwall, 74, who is the wife of Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus last week as well.

Prince Charles had tested positive for the virus once before.

Although it was uncertain exactly what the queen will be doing, BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said she was taking her duties “rather more easily” since she was hospitalized for a night in October.

“It is a very worrying time because you don’t know what can happen and when. You don’t want to totally isolate her. She needs contact with people — she has done that ever since she came to the throne,” royal biographer Angela Levin said, according to the Daily Mail.

Wishing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Get well soon, Ma’am. God Save The Queen 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/yUMZ2SKGrV — Cllr Dale Pankhurst (@Dale_Pankhurst) February 20, 2022

“It is a worry always when someone is much older, but she had a great deal of energy and is very fit,” royal commentator Alastair Bruce added.

“This is a very real challenge to anyone at the age she is. The Queen is well looked after and has a huge interest in the work she does. She is a fighter,” he said.

I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

According to Page Six, the queen has been receiving regular visits from her disgraced son, Prince Andrew, who recently settled with a woman claiming he was part of the sexual abuse inflicted upon her through Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The report said that the prince, who has been banished from all royal appearances, went to see his mother at night, so he would not be seen coming and going.

The queen’s Platinum Jubilee is scheduled for this year.

