Parler Share
News

Royal Guard Member Collapses Next to Queen's Coffin - Live Video Feed Cut

 By Jack Davis  September 15, 2022 at 7:31am
Parler Share

A member of the ceremonial royal guard standing guard by the casket of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II collapsed early Thursday.

The late queen, whose 70-year-reign made her the only monarch most of Britain ever knew, has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since Wednesday. The hall will be open 24 hours a day until the queen’s funeral Monday.

The guard was positioned at the foot of the queen’s casket, holding a ceremonial staff, when he fell to the floor, causing gasps from the mourners, according to ITV.

As several people rushed to help him, the live footage of the queen lying in state was cut for several minutes.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Suffers Brain Freeze, Can't Recite Preamble of Declaration of Independence, Butchers 'America'

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, a hint of what was to come was seen when the guard who collapsed had earlier stepped off the platform upon which the casket was placed before returning to his position.

A stretcher was brought for him after his fall, but he declined to be removed and returned to his post. However, the guard was unable to remain and was escorted away after the second incident.

Have you watched any of the coverage of the queen's viewing?

The royal guards standing by the queen’s casket work 6-hour shifts, according to Newsweek, and are drawn from the Gentlemen at Arms, the Royal Company of Archers and the Yeomen of the Guard. The guard who fainted was a member of the Royal Company of Archers.

Ceremonial occasions in which soldiers must stand still for hours on end have resulted in fainting episodes before. ITV noted that five soldiers fainted at the National Thanksgiving Service earlier this year during Platinum Jubilee.

As of 8 a.m, Thursday British time, the line to file past the queen’s casket was around 2.6 miles long, according to ITV. Others estimated it was even longer.


Mourners have been given wristbands to indicate their place in line, so that if they need to use a bathroom or eat, they can do so and return to their position.

Roy Lee and his family waited 11 hours to walk past the queen’s casket, according to the BBC.

Related:
Prince Andrew and Harry Stare at Ground as They're Excluded from Royal Salute for Queen

Lee said he was “saying a little thank you.”

“I’m not sure if that was the right thing but we did it in gratitude,” he said.

Teresa Lee, his wife, said that “entering the hall was overwhelming.”

“But being in there gave me such a feeling of pride. That she was the Queen of our country and she served us so amazingly. I felt proud to be British,” she said.

She said that while inside the hall, she silently told the late queen, “You’ve done your job.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'An Unbelievable Situation': Filming of NBC TV Show Comes to a Screeching Halt When a Fire Breaks Out and Shots Are Fired
Royal Guard Member Collapses Next to Queen's Coffin - Live Video Feed Cut
DeSantis Sends 2 Planeloads of Illegal Immigrants to Obama's Doorstep - Democrats Furious
Prince Andrew and Harry Stare at Ground as They're Excluded from Royal Salute for Queen
Trump Calls Ashli Babbitt's Mother, Rips Into Capitol Cop Who Killed Her Daughter: 'We Can't Let This Happen'
See more...

Conversation