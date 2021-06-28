A Royal Pain: Meghan Markle Under Investigation for 'Bullying' and 'Harassment'

Ever since Meghan Markle married into the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has claimed that she is the victim of bullying.

But Markle has recently been struck down by her own ploy, as allegations arise from palace aides saying that she is the true bully.

Buckingham Palace human resources launched an investigation in March to look into the allegations. The inquiry, being conducted by an independent law firm, is ongoing — but results may not be published until next year.

According to the New York Post, complaints were first made by Jason Knauf, the royal couple’s communications secretary, back in 2018.

Buckingham Palace didn’t take up an investigation until a report about the issue was published in The Times.

After the allegations were brought to light, Buckingham Palace said it “would not tolerate bullying and harassment,” according to the Post.

The claims state that Markle drove out two personal assistants from the palace, and undermined another during her stay there.

“The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights,” Jason Knauf said.

“I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year.”

Yes: 97% (387 Votes) No: 3% (14 Votes)

Markle’s representative responded to the allegations: “The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

The complaints apparently came to light again after three years because the victims felt the public needed to have an accurate portrayal of Markle before she made her appearance on Oprah.

They were right to think that the interview would be another attempt by the duchess to create a shining image of herself as an innocent victim of harassment.

During her nationally broadcasted talk with Oprah, Markle was quick to destroy what little was left of her relationship with the royal family.

She made various claims degrading the character of her in-laws, calling them out for not providing protection from tabloids.

Markle also claimed that she experienced racism throughout her relationship with Harry, and especially while pregnant with her son.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she said, according to CBS News.

These were just a few of the nasty claims that the duchess made about her family.

She has fought to portray herself as a victim of bullying — from both the royal family and the media — but is constantly the root of drama, and has created numerous problems for her in-laws.

And if the claims that launched the inquiry on her treatment of palace staff are true, it will cause another media disaster for the monarchy to clean up.

But at least the true colors of the extremely entitled “American Princess” will be shown.

No matter what the findings of the investigation reveal, it goes to show that if you live by the sword, you will die by the sword.

