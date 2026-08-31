Royal Watcher Drops Bomb on Meghan's 'Vulgar Act' at Princess Diana's Resting Place

Meghan Markle posted family photos from Althorp, the Spencer estate where Princess Diana is buried, and columnist Maureen Callahan called the decision vulgar.

The pictures went up on Instagram in July under the caption “Summer Holiday,” Vanity Fair reported.

One image showed Prince Harry walking a tree-lined path with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. Harry and Archie are carrying large bouquets.

Royal reporters treated that shot as a visit to Diana’s grave.

The princess is buried on an island in Oval Lake at Althorp. The public is not allowed on the island.

Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, has said the remote site was chosen so her grave would not become a tourist stop.

Callahan, writing in the Daily Mail, argued Meghan turned a private pilgrimage into content.

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“Diana was buried on that island, at her family’s private residence, precisely to keep her gravesite from becoming a circus, a tourist attraction, a commodity,” Callahan wrote.

“For Meghan to share this, in my opinion, is beyond callous. It’s vulgar.”

She compared the Althorp post to a video Meghan filmed in Paris near the tunnel where Diana died, with her feet up in the back of a car.

William and Catherine have never packaged that grief for an audience, Callahan noted. If the post were harmless, she asked, why have they never done the same?

The Sussexes have since moved back to Britain for an extended stay, with the children enrolled in U.K. schools.

That return does not settle the taste question. It makes it sharper.

Royalty, at its best, is supposed to look like duty. The old phrase is “noblesse oblige” — rank comes with restraint.

Meghan’s public brand has run the other way. The camera is always nearby. The wound is always usable.

Harry taking his children to see their grandmother’s grave is a decent act. Posting the walk with funeral flowers as holiday content is something else.

It puts a private island built to keep out the circus right back into the circus.

The monarchy is not a lifestyle channel. Diana’s sons were not supposed to become extras in someone else’s sympathy campaign.

Catherine has spent years doing the quieter job — showing up, saying little, and leaving the dead in peace.

That contrast is the story Callahan was telling. One woman treats a gravesite as sacred ground. The other treats it as a backdrop.

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