Rubio Dismantles Senator Who Claimed He Was at Party During Critical Point in Iran Negotiations

Nevada Sen. Jackie Rosen wanted a donor clip out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday — the kind candidates use to solicit big money from campaign contributors.

She made one, all right, except it was actually for the unflappable Rubio.

Just don’t tell that to the Very Online left, which thinks this was somehow a win for the Democratic senator.

Rosen, now on her second term in the upper chamber, was finishing her questioning of Rubio during the meeting by saying that she would “like to remind the American people that, as Secretary of State, your main duty as America’s chief diplomat is to maintain our relations with foreign nations.”

I think we all get that, even to the point where a high schooler would say as much in an essay. (“Merriam Webster defines ‘Secretary of State’ as…”) Where are we going with this? Apparently, she thinks that Rubio was partying during the recent U.S.-Iran negotiations in Pakistan.

“I was shocked to see that you were at a party with President Trump in Miami instead of accompanying Vice President Vance to Pakistan for negotiations,” she said, warming up for that sweet clip action.

It came. Not how she’d expected, of course. “What party was I at?” Rubio shot back. “I was at a party?”

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Rosen’s answer was a long pause — the kind of pause that shows when politicians know they’ve stepped in it.

Then Rosen rallied with: “It’s publicly reported and there’s photos there.”

And herein lies the problem: He wasn’t partying with the president, he was at his side during a UFC match — keeping him abreast of what was going on.

“But what party?” Rubio continued. “No, no, no. You’re going to say that. I’m going to answer it … that’s an absurd statement. I was not at a party.”

Rosen then asked to continue her paragraph. Apparently, she thinks it’s very rude for someone to interrupt her when she’s in the middle of falsely accusing him of something for the purposes of getting a viral social media video.

“People are going to slander me, I’m going to answer,” Rubio said when she repeated the claim that he was MIA.

“I was not at a party. Where I was is next to the president because in the midst of those negotiations, I was in communications with [U.S. negotiators]. And, in fact, I think there is media reporting from that evening on how [on] multiple occasions I went into a back room. I came out and spoke to the president and was constantly updating him,” Rubio said.

“On that evening, I spoke to [Jared] Kushner and our negotiating team and [Steve] Witkoff on at least six occasions, including twice on a secure line from the phone they had access to over there. So, you don’t know what you’re talking about,” he continued.

“I know your staff wrote up this cute statement for your TikTok video, but it’s not true and it’s not real.”

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Sec. Marco Rubio just OBLITERATED Sen. Rosen (D)’s lies ROSEN: You were at a PARTY instead of helping JD Vance negotiate with Iran! RUBIO: “You don’t know what you’re TALKING ABOUT! I know your staff wrote up this CUTE statement for TikTok, but it’s NOT TRUE.… pic.twitter.com/03b6OrVWfV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 2, 2026

Absolutely brutal. And by the way, absolutely true:

🇺🇲 Rubio to Senator Rosen: “I was not at a party. I was co-located with the president in the midst of a high-stakes negotiation so that I could immediately inform him about events occurring halfway around the world.” @@Acyn reposting the photograph: Marco Rubio at the UFC event… https://t.co/2zInirZxP0 — The Tectonic (@thetect0nic) June 2, 2026

Some of the Very Online libs, unsurprisingly, thought this was a win for … Rosen:

ROSEN: I was shocked to see you were at a party with President Trump in Miami instead of accompanying VP Vance to Pakistan for negotiations? RUBIO: What party was I at? (Rosen couldn’t remember, but Rubio was at the UFC fight and the photos indicate he was having a great time!) pic.twitter.com/6GvPxTRItA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2026

🚨WOW: Sen. Rosen just exposed Rubio for partying at a UFC FIGHT while JARED KUSHNER represented America abroad. “I was shocked to see you at a party with Trump in Miami instead of accompanying VP Vance to Pakistan… Trump’s entire cabinet is warped. pic.twitter.com/Eo0X2KHBC1 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 2, 2026

It’s like they didn’t even listen to Rosen — or Rubio. So unlike libs, I know.

Rubio’s accurate here: “I was where I needed to be at that moment because we had a very capable team on the ground in Pakistan, led by the vice president, led by the vice president of the United States.”

If that involves being at a UFC fight, guess what: That’s where the secretary of state needs to be.

But hey, I imagine if Rosen edits it right, it’ll make a great TikTok clip.

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