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Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies Tuesday during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington.
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies Tuesday during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington. Rubio used the occasion to school Nevada Democrat Jackie Rosen about just how he does his twin jobs as secretary of state and national security advisor. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Rubio Dismantles Senator Who Claimed He Was at Party During Critical Point in Iran Negotiations

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 2, 2026 at 1:47pm
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Nevada Sen. Jackie Rosen wanted a donor clip out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday — the kind candidates use to solicit big money from campaign contributors.

She made one, all right, except it was actually for the unflappable Rubio.

Just don’t tell that to the Very Online left, which thinks this was somehow a win for the Democratic senator.

Rosen, now on her second term in the upper chamber, was finishing her questioning of Rubio during the meeting by saying that she would “like to remind the American people that, as Secretary of State, your main duty as America’s chief diplomat is to maintain our relations with foreign nations.”

I think we all get that, even to the point where a high schooler would say as much in an essay. (“Merriam Webster defines ‘Secretary of State’ as…”) Where are we going with this? Apparently, she thinks that Rubio was partying during the recent U.S.-Iran negotiations in Pakistan.

“I was shocked to see that you were at a party with President Trump in Miami instead of accompanying Vice President Vance to Pakistan for negotiations,” she said, warming up for that sweet clip action.

It came. Not how she’d expected, of course. “What party was I at?” Rubio shot back. “I was at a party?”

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Rosen’s answer was a long pause — the kind of pause that shows when politicians know they’ve stepped in it.

Then Rosen rallied with: “It’s publicly reported and there’s photos there.”

And herein lies the problem: He wasn’t partying with the president, he was at his side during a UFC match — keeping him abreast of what was going on.

“But what party?” Rubio continued. “No, no, no. You’re going to say that. I’m going to answer it … that’s an absurd statement. I was not at a party.”

Rosen then asked to continue her paragraph. Apparently, she thinks it’s very rude for someone to interrupt her when she’s in the middle of falsely accusing him of something for the purposes of getting a viral social media video.

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“People are going to slander me, I’m going to answer,” Rubio said when she repeated the claim that he was MIA.

“I was not at a party. Where I was is next to the president because in the midst of those negotiations, I was in communications with [U.S. negotiators]. And, in fact, I think there is media reporting from that evening on how [on] multiple occasions I went into a back room. I came out and spoke to the president and was constantly updating him,” Rubio said.

“On that evening, I spoke to [Jared] Kushner and our negotiating team and [Steve] Witkoff on at least six occasions, including twice on a secure line from the phone they had access to over there. So, you don’t know what you’re talking about,” he continued.

“I know your staff wrote up this cute statement for your TikTok video, but it’s not true and it’s not real.”

Absolutely brutal. And by the way, absolutely true:

Some of the Very Online libs, unsurprisingly, thought this was a win for … Rosen:

It’s like they didn’t even listen to Rosen — or Rubio. So unlike libs, I know.

Rubio’s accurate here: “I was where I needed to be at that moment because we had a very capable team on the ground in Pakistan, led by the vice president, led by the vice president of the United States.”

If that involves being at a UFC fight, guess what: That’s where the secretary of state needs to be.

But hey, I imagine if Rosen edits it right, it’ll make a great TikTok clip.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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