Rubio Hits Tlaib for Employing ‘Anti-Semitic’ Rhetoric and Supporting Movement To ‘Destroy’ Israel

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio called out freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for her use of rhetoric he described as “anti-Semitic” and her support for a movement he said is aimed at “destroying” Israel.

In a tweet on Sunday, Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, made known her opposition to a bipartisan bill offered by Rubio designed to protect the right of state and local governments to boycott businesses and entities that boycott Israel.

“They forgot what country they represent,” the Democrat congresswoman charged. “This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away.”

Tlaib included a tweet from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with similar allegations and asserting Democrats should block considering any legislation that does not reopen the government.

Tlaib backs the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel known as BDS, which is intended to punish the Jewish state for alleged human rights abuses.

TRENDING: Dick Morris: Is Hillary Anti-Semitic?

Rubio shot back Monday, tweeting, “This ‘dual loyalty’ canard is a typical anti-Semitic line. #BDS isn’t about freedom & equality, it’s about destroying #Israel.”

He further pointed out to Tlaib that “if boycotting #Israel is constitutionally protected, then boycotting companies that boycott #Israel is also constitutionally protected.”

This “dual loyalty” canard is a typical anti-Semitic line#BDS isn’t about freedom & equality, it’s about destroying #Israel And if boycotting #Israel is constitutionally protected, then boycotting companies that boycott #Israel is also constitutionally protected https://t.co/6yBM0bQB5L — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2019

The Florida Republican also described Sanders’ tweet regarding the legislation as “a lie.”

“My bill doesn’t punish any political activity. It protects the right of local & state govts that decide to no longer do business with those who boycott #Israel,” Rubio wrote.

This is a lie. My bill doesn’t punish any political activity. It protects the right of local & state govts that decide to no longer do business with those who boycott #Israel. So boycotting #Israel is a constitutional right,but boycotting those participating in #BDS isn’t? https://t.co/kY9MSmBkkh — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2019

Additionally, Rubio accused certain Senate Democrats of not wanting to move his bill to the floor because a “significant” number of them support BDS and the party’s leaders don’t want that exposed.

The shutdown is not the reason Senate Democrats don’t want to move to Middle East Security Bill. A huge argument broke out at Senate Dem meeting last week over BDS. A significant # of Senate Democrats now support #BDS & Dem leaders want to avoid a floor vote that reveals that. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2019

RELATED: Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Attacks Trump Amid Tlaib Backlash

Democrat Sen. Christopher Murphy of Connecticut, who like Rubio is a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, disputed his Republican colleague’s assertion that there is significant support for the BDS movement among Democrats.

“I hope a staffer wrote this tweet and when you see it you take it down,” Murphy tweeted on Monday. “You know it isn’t true that ‘a significant # of Senate Dems support BDS.’ Really dangerous to play politics w support for Israel.”

Do agree with Rubio that Tlaib is using anti-Semitic rhetoric? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Tlaib told The Intercept last month that she plans to lead a congressional delegation to the West Bank, as a rebuke to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s trip for new members to Israel.

“I don’t think AIPAC provides a real, fair lens into this issue. It’s one-sided,” she said. “(They) have these lavish trips to Israel, but they don’t show the side that I know is real, which is what’s happening to my grandmother and what’s happening to my family there.”

Tlaib made headlines on Thursday by calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, while describing him as a “motherf—er.”

The newly minted lawmaker’s antipathy toward Trump might arise, at least in part, from his strong support for Israel.

He has been described as among the most pro-Israel presidents ever, particularly following his decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem last spring.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.