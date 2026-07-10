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Secretary Of State Marco Rubio terminated the legal status of a Kuwaiti man who repeatedly expressed anti-American sentiments.
Secretary Of State Marco Rubio terminated the legal status of a Kuwaiti man who repeatedly expressed anti-American sentiments. (Finn Gomez / Getty Images)

Rubio Orders Deportation of Kuwaiti Permanent Resident Who Smeared Americans as His 'Enemy' and Praised Terrorism

 By Jack Davis  July 10, 2026 at 11:58am
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A Kuwaiti man who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States is being booted by the State Department due to anti-American views, according to a new report.

Tareq Alkhudari entered the U.S. in 2014 to study at San Jose State University and received a green card in 2024, but is now in federal custody, according to the Daily Wire.

The report said Secretary of State Marco Rubio terminated Alkhudari’s legal status.

Alkhudari’s social media accounts express anti-American opinions and pro-Hamas positions.

For example, he supported what he called the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” which was the code name Hamas gave to its terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Since Al-Aqsa Flood, we’ve witnessed an unprecedented surge in public support for Palestine,” Another graphic he shared said that “the enemy remains Isntreal and Amerika.”

A woman who supported the U.S. and Palestine came in for mockery.

“Lol I wonder what this cracker would think if she knew I watch documentaries and investigations of white on white crimes to soothe myself to sleep,” he wrote.

After returning to Kuwait as war with Iran loomed, he said even if Iran launched a missile that killed him, it would be the fault of America and Israel.

Amid reports of a deal in the war with Iran, Alkhudari posted a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, writing: “Hope whatever the other carries is contagious and they both perish from a comet striking them just before they take their final breaths suffocating on white phosphorous [sic] and their own blood.”

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He attacked what he called “incessant Amerikan and zionist expansion proxy warfare, sectarian fragmentation, and the normalization of colonial presences across the region.”

“The Trump administration will never allow foreigners who denigrate our great nation to abuse the hospitality of the United States and remain on American soil,” a State Department official told the Daily Wire.

“This foreign national wished harm on our president, referred to America as ‘the enemy,’ and voiced support for foreign terror organizations,” the official said.

“Foreign nationals who echo propaganda from foreign adversaries while residing in the United States should expect to find themselves on a deportation flight. They must return home,” he said.

Western citizens who “identify as pro-Palestine” but don’t understand why Iran attacks U.S. bases are “exposing the limits of their political literacy and nature of their performativity,” he wrote.


“There is no point walking them through it,” he wrote. “It’s fruitless labor. Imagine explaining sectarianism to a white Amerikan who roots for Francesca Albanese and thinks Pierce [sic] Morgan’s sympathy signifies change … If one cannot situate the Zionist entity within the broader architecture of regional militarization and normalization, the confusion is self-imposed.”

Alkhudari criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in an article in a Kuwaiti newspaper, writing that the far-left mayor “came from the heart of the American liberal establishment and enjoyed the support of white feminist movements and liberal normalizers whose true loyalty remained with the American colonial system, even if they wore the mask of ‘progress and civilization.’”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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