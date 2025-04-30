Share
News
President Donald Trump listens as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump listens as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Rubio Sets Media Straight on Trump Admin's Handling of Abrego Garcia Case and If the Illegal Alien Is Returning

 By Randy DeSoto  April 30, 2025 at 2:49pm
Share

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made clear Wednesday during President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting that the administration, working with the government of El Salvador, will determine if or when accused MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia will return to the United States.

ABC News reported earlier in the day, based on multiple unnamed sources, that Rubio has contacted El Salvador President Nayib Bukele regarding the matter.

A reporter asked Rubio during the Cabinet meeting, “Have you been in touch with El Salvador about returning Abrego Garcia as a formal request from this administration?”

“Well, I would never tell you that, and you know who else I would never tell? A judge. Because the conduct of our foreign policy belongs to the president of the United States and the executive branch, not some judge,” the top diplomat responded.

“So we will conduct foreign policy, appropriately, if we need to, but I’ll never discuss it, and no one will ever make us discuss it, because that’s how foreign policy works,” Rubio added.

When questioned about returning Abrego Garcia earlier this month during an Oval Office meeting with Trump, Bukele said, “I suppose you’re not suggesting that I smuggle a terrorist into the United States. Right? How can I return him to the United States? … I’m not going to do it.”

Rubio also weighed in on the issue at the time, saying, “I don’t understand what the confusion is. This individual is a citizen of El Salvador. He was illegally in the United States, and was returned to his country.”

Should Abrego Garcia remain in El Salvador?

He also stated that it is a foreign policy and not a judicial matter.

The New York Post reported, “The Trump administration has contended that it ‘cannot guarantee success in sensitive international negotiations’ over Abrego Garcia’s release from foreign custody.’”

“The United States does not control the sovereign nation of El Salvador, nor can it compel El Salvador to follow a federal judge’s bidding,” Solicitor General John Sauer wrote in a Supreme Court petition earlier this week, the Post added.

Related:
Trump Admin Secures a 'Major Win' for Farmers by Striking Key Deal with Mexico

The Trump administration last month deported Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, where he is now being held in a prison.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court held that a federal district judge’s order directing the Trump administration to “facilitate and effectuate the return” of Abrego Garcia to the U.S. may exceed the court’s authority.

The justices zeroed in on the term “effectuate,” saying, “The District Court should clarify its directive, with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs.”

Maryland-based U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis — a Barack Obama appointee who is presiding over the case — has ordered administration officials to testify under oath regarding further details surrounding Abrego Garcia’s deportation.

ABC News reported, “The depositions of four government witnesses who plaintiffs say have knowledge of the circumstances in the case must be completed by May 9.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Rubio Sets Media Straight on Trump Admin's Handling of Abrego Garcia Case and If the Illegal Alien Is Returning
GDP Report Shows Negative Growth, But Economist Reveals There's 'Fantastic News' Hidden Inside
Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Accused of Aiding Illegal Alien to Evade ICE
C-SPAN Caller Humiliated After Conservative Journalist He Accused of Trying to 'Bring Back Jim Crow' Turns the Tables
Michelle Obama Admits That Trump Still 'Keeps Her Up' at Night: 'Frightens Me'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation