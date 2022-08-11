Rubio Warns About Dangerous Playbook Dems Are Following in Relation to Trump and His Supporters

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida warned that by raiding former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the Biden administration is following a disturbing playbook very common in other countries of the world.

On Monday, FBI agents descended on Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, property armed with a search warrant reportedly regarding confidential documents Trump allegedly has in his possession in violation of the Presidential Records Act.

Appearing on the Fox News program “Hannity” on Tuesday night, Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, said Americans must stand against what the Biden Justice Department has done or the U.S. will suffer.

“I’m here in a very unique position in south Florida surrounded by people that come from countries where this is familiar to them,” he said.

“This is shocking to Americans, but in Latin America and many of these countries around the world, here’s what happens: A group takes power. One of the first things that group does is they begin to persecute and go after their political opponents,” Rubio continued.

“And then when the supporters of their political opponents begin to complain about it, they begin to target them and they criminalize opposition.”

This is happening right now in the U.S., the senator argued.

“They want Donald Trump arrested. They want him charged right now,” Rubio said. “They wanted him charged months ago, years ago.

“I’m telling you the next thing you’re going to see here, Sean [Hannity], because it’s the playbook. And that is they are now going to begin to say, ‘Oh, these Trump supporters, these Republicans, they’re very upset. They’re saying very angry things. We think they might be a threat and we think they’re radical extremists. Let’s start arresting them,’” he added.

Those opposing the Biden administration’s actions “are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That’s the next step in this playbook, sadly,” Rubio predicted.

The lawmaker believes the reason the DOJ gave for searching Mar-a-Lago was a “pretext.”

“I actually don’t think they went in looking for documents. I think that was probably their excuse, that they found some [Barack] Obama donor judge … not even a judge, a magistrate, to write and give them the search warrant,” Rubio said.

“I think they went in there looking to see whatever they could find. Their argument is, ‘Alright, we were here looking for documents. We didn’t find those but look what we did find.’ Who knows what happened while they were in there because [Trump’s] lawyers weren’t allowed to see it,” he added.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, “The FBI and others from the federal government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“Everyone was asked the leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking and hopefully not, ‘planting,'” he continued.

In a Tuesday post, Trump wrote, “We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic.”

Rubio believes that this is the direction the country is heading.

After taking power they first put their political rivals in jail or forced exile Then when the supporters of your rivals protest you label them dangerous & criminalize opposition We have seen this playbook in many other nations And now the far left has brought it to America pic.twitter.com/KO3L0SdjtO — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 10, 2022



He exhorted people to return Republicans to the majority in the House and the Senate in November in order to hold Biden administration officials like Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to account.

“These people are obsessed. The far-left, they will stop at nothing. People don’t understand, this is the playbook from all over the world. The far-left believes that their cause is so worthy that anyone who is against it must be evil, must be a criminal and must be punished and put away,” he said.

If Republicans don’t counteract this, “We become like those countries that people come to America to get away from, where there is no rule of law and where everything is politicized and where opposition to those in power is criminalized.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

