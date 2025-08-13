Share
Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a meeting between President Donald Trump and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Rwanda Olivier Nduhungirehe and the Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner in the Oval Office at the White House on June 27, 2025. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Rubio Weighs In on LGBT Woman's Controversial Portrayal of Jesus — Reminds Christians We Thrive When Persecuted

 By Jack Davis  August 13, 2025 at 5:52am
Secretary of State Marco Rubio decried the casting of a self-proclaimed bisexual woman as Jesus in a recent performance of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Cynthia Erivo was cast as Jesus in the show that took place in early August at the Hollywood Bowl.

The subject came up during an interview with EWTN host Raymond Arroyo, who noted Rubio’s status on the board of the Kennedy Center and asked if he would bring the show, with Erivo as Jesus, to the Kennedy Center.

“I mean, obviously, look, that stuff’s done to be provocative and to insinuate, but I think for people of faith, none of this should be new,” Rubio said, per Fox News.



“It’s been true from the beginning in Christianity. Christianity has been mocked, Christianity has been attacked from its very inception,” Rubio said.

“In fact, the church has traditionally been at its strongest when it’s the persecuted church,” he said.

Rubio said that Christians were never meant to float along with mainstream culture.

“And so, by definition, Christianity has always been countercultural,” he said.

“It was from its earliest days, and it’s been at its strongest and most vibrant. Now, that doesn’t mean we seek persecution or we don’t take it on. It does.” he continued.

“But I think we should understand that, that Christ’s own command and Christ’s own words, he tells us they’re going to hate you because of me,” Rubio said.

Others have shared Rubio’s opinion, noting that the casting of Erivo was a not-so-subtle attempt at mocking the Savior.

“With all due respect, and humbly submitted, Cynthia Erivo is too BALD, BROWN, and BI to play Jesus. Casting a woman as Jesus Christ is an intentional form of blasphemy that Hollywood would be fuming over if done to certain other religions,” Pastor John K. Amanchukwu Sr. posted on X.

“Christianity seems to be the only religion that’s never off limits for Hollywood to disrespect. Cynthia Erivo, a black woman, as Jesus Christ? Please stop with the lunacy,” Alexandra Lains commented on X.

Erivo waved aside objections to her playing Jesus in an interview with Billboard.

“Why not?” she said.

“You can’t please everyone. It is legitimately a three-day performance at the Hollywood Bowl where I get to sing my face off. So hopefully they will come and realize, ‘Oh, it’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth,’” she added.

Conversation