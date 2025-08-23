Rubio's State Department Rebukes Britain's Persecution of Praying Christians

The State Department has issued what may be its most blunt statement yet against a policy in the United Kingdom that created public buffer zones inside of which prayer is banned.

For the past few years, several cases of British Christians praying outside or in the vicinity of abortion clinics have drawn international attention as the nation’s government arrests, charges, and convicts the anti-abortion advocates.

In recent days, an unnamed spokesman for the State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, issued the strongest statement on record against these policies from the Trump administration, telling British news outlet The Telegraph that “the UK’s persecution of silent prayer represents not only an egregious violation of the fundamental right to free speech and religious liberty, but also a concerning departure from the shared values that ought to underpin US-UK relations.”

The spokesman added that “the United States is still monitoring many ‘buffer zone’ cases in the UK, as well as other acts of censorship throughout Europe.”

“It is common sense that standing silently and offering consensual conversation does not constitute harm,” he added.

The spokesman was by no means exaggerating: As noted by Alliance Defending Freedom International, a legal advocacy group which has represented many of the British Christians threatened with penalties under the new rules, several believers have been charged for such conduct.

Rose Docherty, who is 75 years old, was arrested in Scotland earlier this year for holding a sign that said “coercion is a crime, here to talk, only if you want” outside of a hospital.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, who was previously awarded £13,000 in compensation for unfair arrests related to her public prayers, was placed back under investigation this year for once more praying near an abortion clinic in Birmingham.

Adam Smith-Connor, a veteran, spent a few minutes bowing his head in prayer near an abortion clinic and was told to pay £9,000 in costs as a result.

Beyond media statements from spokesmen, Vice President J.D. Vance has publicly condemned such prosecutions before European leaders.

After discussing the case of Smith-Connor, Vance said during the Munich Security Conference this year that he wishes the incident was merely a “one-off, crazy example of a badly written law being enacted against a single person.”

But he acknowledged that the targeting of Smith-Connor was part of a broader pattern.

“This last October, just a few months ago, the Scottish government began distributing letters to citizens whose houses lay within so-called ‘safe access zones,’ warning them that even private prayer within their own homes may amount to breaking the law,” Vance added.

“Naturally, the government urged readers to report any fellow citizens suspected guilty of thoughtcrime,” he continued. “In Britain, and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat.”

Lorcan Price, a barrister in Ireland who serves as legal counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom International, voiced agreement with the assessment.

“Freedom of speech and freedom of religion are cornerstones of any free society,” the attorney said.

“The UK’s treatment of individuals like Livia, Adam, Isabel and Rose for the false ‘crimes’ of praying silently or offering conversation shows just how far the country has strayed from its own proud traditions of liberty,” Price added, in reference to those who have been prosecuted for their prayers.

Price commended the State Department for openly denouncing the policy in recent days.

“The US State Department is right to call out this injustice,” he continued. “It is time for the UK government to restore fundamental freedoms, and repeal buffer zone legislation.”

