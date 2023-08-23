Rudy Giuliani Surrenders to Fulton County DA, Has Ominous Warning for American People

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday and offered a warning to the American people about the stakes of his legal fight.

Giuliani was one of 19 people, including former President Donald Trump, who was targeted in an indictment by District Attorney Fani Willis.

Ironically, one of Giuliani’s 13 charges was an alleged violation of the state’s RICO law.

Giuliani used the law during his time as a federal prosecutor to go after the Italian mafia — with great success.

After his arraignment in Georgia on Wednesday morning, the 79-year-old addressed reporters.

Giuliani said he felt good about his case, but he also reminded those listening about his past.

“I’m the same Rudy Giuliani that took down the mafia, that made New York City the safest city in America and reduced crime more than any mayor in the history of any city anywhere,” he said.

Giuliani said he is fighting for justice and defended Trump and everyone indicted as innocent.

“Enemies of our republic who are destroying rights, sacred rights,” he said. “They’re destroying my right to counsel, my right to be a lawyer. They’re destroying his right to counsel. It’s not accidental that they’ve indicted all of his lawyers. Never heard of that before in America. All the lawyers indicted.”

JUST IN: A defiant Rudy Giuliani turns himself in to the Fulton County jail, says he feels good because he is defending the rights of Americans. “I’m the same Rudy Giuliani that took down the mafia that made New York City the the safest city in America.” “Enemies of our… pic.twitter.com/BKfiqlOi8n — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 23, 2023

Giuliani then offered a poignant warning to the American people.

“Whether you dislike or you like Donald Trump, let me give you a warning,” he said. “They’re gonna come for you.”

“When the political winds shift, as they always do, let us pray that Republicans are more honest, more trustworthy, and more American than these people in charge of this government,” he said.

He added, “If our government is conducted this way and the system of justice is politicized and criminalized for politics, your rights are in jeopardy and your children’s.”

“Donald Trump told you this,” Giuliani concluded. “They weren’t just coming for him or me.”

Giuliani is charged with not only with an alleged violation of the Georgia RICO act but also with three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and three counts of false statements and writings.

He also faces two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements, a charge of conspiracy to commit filing false documents and a charge of conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing, and he pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

