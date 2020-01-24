Rudy Giuliani Threatens To Go Public with Evidence of Biden 'Corruption' in Ukraine

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is launching what he says is an effort to prove there was corruption in former Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings with Ukraine.

Giuliani, who is now an attorney for President Donald Trump, announced his plans Thursday.

“Everything I tried to tell the press last March is now coming out, and more,” he tweeted. “I will now start to reveal the evidence directly to you, the People.

“The Biden Family Enterprise made millions by selling public office. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions.”

He followed up the tweet with an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

As vice president, Biden, currently the front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary race, intervened in Ukraine to urge the dismissal of a prosecutor who was investigating an energy company that was paying a large sum to his son.

Trump has insisted that Biden acted to protect his son and that was evidence of corruption. Biden has said that he acted in partnership with U.S. allies to get rid of a prosecutor who himself was corrupt.

“I never went to look for dirt on Joe Biden,” Giuliani said on “Fox & Friends.” “It was handed to me. It was handed to me almost a year and a half ago. It involved Ukrainian corruption.”

Giuliani said his sources told him that within Ukraine, efforts were underway to help steer the 2016 election in favor of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

He said officials within the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine were in on the scheme.

“The embassy was involved in gathering dirt on Trump, on Trump Jr., and Manafort,” he said, referring to Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, and Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, who had dealings with Ukraine long before he joined the Trump campaign and has been convicted of fraud in connection with those activities.

“I’m going to present, over the next two to three weeks, shocking crimes at the highest levels of both governments,” he said, denigrating allegations against Trump being made in his Senate impeachment trial as “phony stories.”

“I started investigating Biden two years ago,” when there was at best a vague expectation of a Biden 2020 candidacy, Giuliani said. “It looked to me like he couldn’t cross the street, much less run.”

During the interview, Giuliani said he can prove there was a “Biden bribe” and that the head of Burisma Holdings — the energy company that hired Hunter Biden — “was buying Joe Biden to protect his company.”

Giuliani traced what he said was a timeline that showed the extent of Ukrainian efforts to investigate Burisma — efforts that he said were cut short when the prosecutor was dismissed.

During the segment, the show’s hosts asked Giuliani about his methods in uncovering the evidence Giuliani said he has amassed.

“They way I approached it has benefitted the American people,” he said.

“When the vice president of the United States corrupts the president of another country, that is about as horrendous a crime as you can find,” Giuliani said.

During the interview, Giuliani said Ukrainian sources that have shared information with him were in fear that the normal channels of reporting about corruption were controlled by officials loyal to Clinton and that he had no choice but to freelance his own investigation.

“Am I going to cover it up the way the Democrats and the media cover it up? Absolutely not. I prosecuted too many corruption cases to sit by and watch my country sold out by a vice president,” he said.

Giuliani said that next week, through a podcast, he will start presenting witnesses he has on tape.

He has said he wants to see a full investigation and trial.

“I would love to see a trial. I’d love to be a witness — because I’m a potential witness in the trial — and explain to everyone the corruption that I found in Ukraine, that far out-surpasses any that I’ve ever seen before, involving Joe Biden and a lot of other Democrats,” he said Sunday, according to the New York Post.

