Rudy Giuliani's Fox News Segment Turns Heated as He Threatens To Sue Democratic Guest for Libel

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani turned irate Tuesday night over comments made by another guest on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show.

Giuliani, who serves as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has emerged as a central figure in communications between the Trump administration and Ukraine concerning past activities of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

During Tuesday night’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle,” Giuliani explained that he had been asked by the State Department to reach out to Ukraine. That comment was later mocked by Democratic strategist Chris Hahn, a former aide to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

“I just heard the president’s personal, political attorney say that he was directed by the State Department to go meet with the Ukraine to get evidence on the president’s political opponent,” Hahn said.

Giuliani “is now saying he has evidence, he has all this information, he’s making things up,” Hahn said, in regards to the activities of Biden, who during his time as vice president interceded in Ukraine to have a prosecutor removed. At the time, Biden’s son, Hunter, was working with a company targeted by the prosecutor and was under scrutiny. Biden has denied that his activities were related to his son’s ties to the company.

“If the Bidens weren’t public figures, it would be libelous!” Hahn said of Giuliani’s comments.

Giuliani took exception to Hahn’s comments, launching an intense back-and-forth between the two men.

“I should sue you for libel because you irresponsibly said,” Giuliani said, talking over the interrupting Hahn to add, “You actually usually say incredibly stupid things.”

Hahn started to debate Giuliani, who cut him off.

“Shut up, moron! Shut up! Shut up! You don’t know what you’re talking about. You don’t know what you’re talking about, idiot,” Giuliani said.

“I do,” Hahn replied.

“No, you don’t, you just lied!” Giuliani said.

The former mayor then appealed for Ingraham to silence Hahn.

“Why don’t you tell him to keep his mouth shut so we can tell the truth! Just keep your lying mouth shut,” Giuliani said. “He said about me that I was asked by the State Department to go dig up political dirt on Trump’s opponent. Totally false. The State Department asked me –”

“You just said it!” Hahn then interrupted.

“No, I didn’t, you did, you liar! You did! Turn him off so I can speak. I do not want to be interrupted by that serial liar,” Giuliani said.

After more arguments, he was able to state his bottom line.

“Now the simple fact is the fact is that Joe Biden committed enormously serious crimes,” he said.

Earlier in the show, Giuliani explained his role concerning Ukraine and a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The transcript of a July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky shows that Trump named Giuliani as one person to contact regarding any future updates on the investigation into Biden’s son that had previously been short-circuited.

“Here’s why I was asked by the State Department — it’s all documented — they called me to facilitate a meeting between the president and Mr. Zelensky to help do that. I met with the representative of Mr. Zelensky. We never discussed any kind of pressure about a criminal case. We never discussed any kind of quid pro quo or pressure,” Giuliani said.

He insisted he never acted without administration approval.

“I never talked to a Ukrainian official until the State Department called me and asked me to do it and then I reported every conversation back to them. I’m a pretty good lawyer, just a country lawyer, but it’s all here, right here,” Giuliani said, holding up his cellphone.

