Rudy Goes Nuclear on Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 Remarks: ‘You Can’t Be More Anti-American’

By Joe Setyon
Published July 23, 2019 at 7:45am
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Monday night blasted a progressive Democratic congresswoman’s controversial remarks about the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, saying it would be hard to imagine remarks that are “more anti-American” than her’s.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim, was the subject of much criticism for remarks she made in April at a Council on American-Islamic Relations fundraiser, as NBC News reported at the time.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said.

But Giuliani, who was mayor of NYC when the World Trade Center came down and earned the moniker “America’s mayor” for his handling of the aftermath of the attacks, wasn’t having it.

“You can’t be more anti-American than basically looking at 9/11 and saying ‘something happened,'” he said Monday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“It made me feel like they were being attacked — the victims were being attacked, the heroes were being attacked — that their sacrifice was being disregarded,” he added.

Giuliani wasn’t done.

“Do you know how that made me feel, watching almost 3,000 of my citizens destroyed by Islamic extremist terrorists?” he asked host Laura Ingraham.

Omar, for her part, has attempted to backtrack.

Do you think Ilhan Omar is anti-American?

“What is important is the larger point that I was speaking to,” she told Al-Jazeera last month, “which is about making sure that blame isn’t placed on a whole faith, that we as Muslims are not collectively blamed for the actions of terrorists.”

“I do not blame every single white person when we have a white man who massacres children at a school, or moviegoers in a movie theater,” Omar added.

“And I think this really horrendous narrative that says, as a Muslim, I’m supposed to explain, apologize, for the actions of someone who’s also terrorizing me, is absurd.”

On Monday, Giuliani also addressed the feud between President Donald Trump and the so-called “squad” of freshman progressive lawmakers.

That “squad” includes Omar, as well as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“The president has to defend the essential values of America,” Giuliani, who serves as one of Trump’s personal lawyers, told Ingraham.

“That’s what he’s doing because the Democratic Party is too cowardly to do it,” he said.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







