Rudy Goes Nuclear on Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 Remarks: ‘You Can’t Be More Anti-American’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Monday night blasted a progressive Democratic congresswoman’s controversial remarks about the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, saying it would be hard to imagine remarks that are “more anti-American” than her’s.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim, was the subject of much criticism for remarks she made in April at a Council on American-Islamic Relations fundraiser, as NBC News reported at the time.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said.

But Giuliani, who was mayor of NYC when the World Trade Center came down and earned the moniker “America’s mayor” for his handling of the aftermath of the attacks, wasn’t having it.

“You can’t be more anti-American than basically looking at 9/11 and saying ‘something happened,'” he said Monday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“It made me feel like they were being attacked — the victims were being attacked, the heroes were being attacked — that their sacrifice was being disregarded,” he added.

Giuliani wasn’t done.

“Do you know how that made me feel, watching almost 3,000 of my citizens destroyed by Islamic extremist terrorists?” he asked host Laura Ingraham.

Omar, for her part, has attempted to backtrack.

“What is important is the larger point that I was speaking to,” she told Al-Jazeera last month, “which is about making sure that blame isn’t placed on a whole faith, that we as Muslims are not collectively blamed for the actions of terrorists.”

“I do not blame every single white person when we have a white man who massacres children at a school, or moviegoers in a movie theater,” Omar added.

“And I think this really horrendous narrative that says, as a Muslim, I’m supposed to explain, apologize, for the actions of someone who’s also terrorizing me, is absurd.”

On Monday, Giuliani also addressed the feud between President Donald Trump and the so-called “squad” of freshman progressive lawmakers.

That “squad” includes Omar, as well as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“The president has to defend the essential values of America,” Giuliani, who serves as one of Trump’s personal lawyers, told Ingraham.

“That’s what he’s doing because the Democratic Party is too cowardly to do it,” he said.

