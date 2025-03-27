She Ruined It for Everyone: Woke Rachel Zegler Savaged by Producer's Son for Single-Handedly Destroying 'Snow White'

Every now and then, with appropriate introspection, one must remind oneself of what exactly one means by the term “woke.” With so many specific examples from which to choose, perhaps the best way to derive the general from the specific is to think of wokeness in the following terms.

Wokeness, in short, means acute sensitivity to all forms of injustice except those that manifest in one’s own behavior.

With that in mind, one may understand why actor Jonah Platt, son of Marc Platt, producer of Disney’s latest stink bomb “Snow White,” took to social media recently and, according to Variety, leveled heavy criticism toward the film’s star, woke actress Rachel Zegler.

In a since-deleted post, the younger Platt blamed the film’s abysmal box-office performance on Zegler’s “narcissism.”

“Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to to fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for,” Platt wrote. “This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office.”

Zegler, 23, had written “and always remember, free palestine” on social media.

Meanwhile, Platt hosts a podcast called “Being Jewish.”

“Free speech does not meant you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions,” Platt added. “Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

According to Newsweek, the repellent Zegler also indulged her violent fantasies after the 2024 election. President Donald Trump’s victory, in fact, inspired Zegler to wish ill on Trump and everyone who voted for him.

“May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace,” she wrote on social media.

So yeah, she’s a winner.

As for the film itself, how does one even classify such a malodorous dumpster fire? According to the massive entertainment database IMDb, “Snow White” has “earned” an unfathomably abysmal 1.6 rating out of 10.

It’s “as popular as chlamydia,” Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana might say.

To compound the catastrophe of “Snow White,” Israeli-born actress and incomparable beauty Gal Gadot also starred in the film.

Gadot, of course, had one ultra cringe-worthy moment during the COVID madness. Since Hamas’ Holocaust-style Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, however, Gadot has not backed down from her longtime commitment to her homeland and its security.

Surely someone at Disney can explain the decision to cast Zegler and Gadot together. In fairness, production did begin before Hamas’ attack. But Disney executives already knew by then that in Zegler they had a massive public-relations problem on their hands.

And the choice appears to have had consequences. According to Variety, Disney had to hire additional security for Gadot after the mother of four received death threats.

That brings us back to Zegler’s “narcissism.”

A young woman who sees the world the way she does, of course, would never admit to her own selfishness. But everything about Zegler, from her violent Trump-related fantasies to her apparent indifference to her own co-star’s safety, calls to mind the early-20th-century author Aldous Huxley, whose 1921 satire “Crome Yellow” produced a prescient observation about what we now call “wokeness.”

“The surest way to work up a crusade in favor of some good cause is to promise people they will have a chance of maltreating someone,” Huxley wrote, as quoted in the Los Angeles Times. “To be able to destroy with good conscience, to be able to behave badly and call your bad behavior ‘righteous indignation’ — this is the height of psychological luxury, the most delicious of moral treats.”

In other words, Zegler burns against every injustice except the kind she gleefully commits.

