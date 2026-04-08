The Rules for the New Obama Center Shine a Bright Light on Democrats' Hypocrisy

As a parody, it would be priceless.

With its upcoming opening, the Obama Presidential Center Museum in Chicago is requiring photo identification of visitors who want to qualify for free or reduced-price admission — making it a veritable monument to a leader of the American political party that’s dead set against voter ID.

But it isn’t parody at all — it’s a reality that shines a spotlight on Democratic hypocrisy.

“Someone make this make sense,” as one user wrote on the social media platform X.

Someone make this make sense. To get into the Obama Center, you need an Illinois driver’s license, state ID, or Chicago CityKey card to receive discounted or free admission. But you don’t need any of the above to enter the voting booth. https://t.co/sFPx4s6AtV — Jen (@IlliniJen) April 6, 2026

The mammoth museum is due to open in June, but it’s already generating backlash over a policy that’s basically the polar opposite of the Democrats’ unified opposition to proposed federal laws that would require photo identification to register and vote.

The museum will offer free admission on Tuesdays to those with a photo identification as well as some proof of Illinois residency. On the other six days of the week, it will offer reduced-price admission to Illinois residents — who must have photo identification to prove they’re Illinois residents.

Keep in mind that this center celebrates a former president who took to X in February to oppose the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act because it would impose a photo ID requirement for voter registration.

(The proposed SAVE America Act is similar but would require voter ID to actually cast a ballot, as well.)

In a post, Obama called the SAVE Act “a bill that would make it harder to vote and disenfranchise millions of Americans.”

Republicans are still trying to pass the SAVE Act—a bill that would make it harder to vote and disenfranchise millions of Americans. Join @RedistrictAct and tell your member of Congress to vote no: https://t.co/Cc4JHKr73Q pic.twitter.com/tUyxEbYJ0y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 11, 2026

But his own presidential center museum apparently has no problem with a policy that they would say makes it harder for even Americans unfortunate enough to be Illinois residents to reap the benefit of a free or reduced-price admission.

Do the operators think individuals might lie about their actual residency? But the Democratic Party has no similar qualms about any Tom, Dick, or Haroldo showing up at a polling station and casting a ballot for the president of the United States? (Or a senator, or congressman?)

Which is more likely, that in the almost 4 million square miles that make up the United States (3 million excluding Alaska and Hawaii) a sizable number of individuals might be motivated to cast an illegal vote? Or that there are enough losers and bums in the United States to worry about the number of them who will be motivated enough to want to go to the Obama Center and lie about where they live to get in free?

Sane Americans might think voting is more important than a day trip into Democratic delusion.

In fact, even Barack Obama with his legendary arrogance — and his sycophantic followers in politics, the establishment media, and entertainment — can’t believe he’s that popular.

Critics on social media, and there were plenty, called out the Democratic double standards about being exposed so shamelessly.

Obama Presidential Center many noticed the billion dollar Chicago museum will require an ID to enter the building. Aren’t the Democrats against ID?! — Judy (@judytgolf) April 7, 2026

Nice of the Obama library to offer free admission, but women, minorities, and poor people can’t go because you need an ID. Why does he want to keep these people out? — RtJonesey (@RebsFinsUp) April 7, 2026

Of course they will demand ID. Hypocrites. — D i a n a (@Dinkyfish66) April 7, 2026

Obama’s Presidential Center requires that Illinois residents show valid identification to receive free admission on certain days, seriously discriminating against blacks they claim can’t get ID. https://t.co/GY3YOIGNAG — Spicey Bits (@SpiceyBits) April 7, 2026

As Fox News noted, the ticket and ID controversy isn’t the only bad ink the project has generated.

Obama White House consigliere Valerie Jarrett is heading up the operation, with an annual salary of $740,000 as CEO, according to a Fox report from March.

The project’s $850 million cost has been funded by private donors (no doubt with an eye on favors from future Democratic administrations), but Chicago and Illinois taxpayers are on the hook for public infrastructure improvements that it has required.

That cost was originally supposed to be $350 million, according to Fox, but so far the state has allocated $229 million while Chicago has allocated $200 million. (Crazy to believe, but a public works project is running over budget in Chicago, Illinois.)

As infuriating as it might be learning that the project’s executives are being paid outrageous salaries, or that the oh-so-predictable specter of public corruption is hanging over the Obama Center like Banquo’s ghost, it’s the sheer gall of a former Democratic president demanding photo ID for entrance perks that might be the most laughably maddening touch of all.

Just because it isn’t a parody doesn’t mean it isn’t a joke.

And the joke’s on American voters.

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