Rumble Delivers Fiery Response to 'Cancel Culture' Attempt on Russell Brand by Gov't

The video platform Rumble issued a fiery response to a British politician who asked the company to demonetize comedian, actor and podcaster Russell Brand over anonymous allegations of rape and sexual assault against him.

On Wednesday, Member of Parliament Caroline Dinenage sent Rumble CEO Chris Pavloski a letter on behalf of the House of Commons’ Culture, Media and Sport Committee expressing concerns the popular host might profit from his work, which is enjoyed by his 1.4 million followers on the site.

Rumble shared the letter on social media and rejected Dineage outright, accusing her and the British government of attempting to cancel the 48-year-old for what are now only allegations.

In her letter, the lawmaker had asked for Brand to be blacklisted by advertisers.

“While we recognise that Rumble is not the creator of the content published by sir Brand, we are concerned that he may be able to profit from his content on the platform,” she said.

Attached is the letter from the UK Parliament. pic.twitter.com/MdeYrlt06J — Rumble – 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) September 20, 2023

“We would be grateful if you could confirm whether Mr Brand is able to monetize his content, including his videos relating to the serious accusations against him,” Dineage wrote.

“We would also like to know what Rumble is doing to ensure that creators are not able to use the platform to undermine the welfare of victims of inappropriate and potentially illegal behaviour,” she said.

Do you use Rumble to watch videos? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In its response, Rumble made it clear that the platform would take no action against Brand and doubled down on its principles as a place for the free exchange of ideas.

“Today we received an extremely disturbing letter from a committee chair in the UK Parliament,” Rumble said in a statement.

“While Rumble obviously deplores sexual assault, rape, and all serious crimes, and believes that both alleged victims and the accused are entitled to a full and serious investigation, it is vital to note that recent allegations against Russell Brand have nothing to do with content on Rumble’s platform,” the company said.

Rumble said it would not follow YouTube in demonetizing Brand.

“We have devoted ourselves to the vital cause of defending a free internet — meaning an internet where no one arbitrarily dictates which ideas can or cannot be heard, or which citizens may or may not be entitled to a platform,” it said.

The company went on to call the request to demonetize Brand “inappropriate” and connected the letter to an attempt to make Rumble take part in a “cancel culture mob.”

Rumble’s response to the UK Parliament’s letter to our CEO @chrispavlovski pic.twitter.com/iSCpHIHoU4 — Rumble – 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) September 20, 2023

“We regard it as deeply inappropriate and dangerous that the UK Parliament would attempt to control who is allowed to speak on our platform or to earn a living from doing so,” it said. “Singling out an individual and demanding his ban is even more disturbing given the absence of any connection between the allegations and his content on Rumble.”

Rumble said that while it often does not agree with things its users say on its servers, it would “refuse to penalize them for actions that have nothing to do with our platform.”

“Although it may be politically and socially easier for Rumble to join a cancel culture mob, doing so would be a violation of our company’s values and mission. We emphatically reject the UK Parliament’s demands,” the statement concluded.

Brand has been accused of sexual assault and rape, all of which he has denied. He has said every sexual encounter he has ever had has been consensual.

British news outlets have offered the alleged victims, one who was reportedly 16 at the time, a platform and have also shielded their identities.

In all, four women have claimed that the entertainer abused them between 2006 and 2013.

The allegations against Brand were published last weekend in a collaboration between The Times of London and The Sunday Times.

Once known as a liberal, the podcaster has endeared himself to millions of conservatives and independents in recent years over his opposition to COVID mandates and attempts by governments and far-left groups to stifle free speech.

Last week, Brand spoke to his followers online about the accusations and questioned why they were made now, when he is among the loudest voices challenging collusion between government and Big Tech.

This is happening pic.twitter.com/N8zIKLbJN2 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 15, 2023

“Is there another agenda at play?” he asked.

“I seriously refute [these] very, very serious criminal allegations,” he said. “I feel like I’m being attacked.”

Brand has not been criminally charged in relation to the allegations.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.