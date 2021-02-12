Rumored 2024 Hopeful Nikki Haley Breaks Sharply with Trump: 'He Let Us Down'

Nikki Haley broke with former President Donald Trump in an interview published Friday, saying the former president “let us down.”

The 2024 presidential hopeful told Politico she warned Trump that his words matter following his rally in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2017.

“I called [Trump] and I said, ‘You need to realize your words matter and what you say, and you think you’re saying, and what someone else may hear can be very different things,’” Haley said.

“‘You have to understand that people can take that and hurt people with it.'”

The former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor said she was “triggered” watching Trump’s speech on Jan. 6, especially his criticism of former Vice President Mike Pence, and had to turn it off.

“I mean, Jon [Lerner] texted me something and I said, ‘I can’t. I can’t watch it. I can’t watch it,’ because I felt the same thing. Somebody is going to hear that, and bad things will happen,” she said.

“I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

Despite the events of Jan. 6, Haley said she thinks “impeachment is a waste of time” because Trump is “not going to run for federal office again.”

“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again,” she said.

She added that she was “deeply disturbed” by Trump’s actions after the 2020 presidential election.

“I don’t feel like I know who he is anymore,” Haley said. “The person that I worked with is not the person I have watched since the election”

The 48-year-old rising star of the Republican Party is widely rumored to be making a run for the presidency in 2024, Forbes reported.

In a recent Morning Consult/Politico survey, Haley fell below other presidential possibilities including Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., Ted Cruz and Mitt Romney.

Former President Donald Trump still led the pack with 42 percent of voters backing his nomination.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 8-11 among 595 Republican voters with a four-point margin of error.

Haley launched the Stand for America PAC in January, ahead of her rumored run.

“It’s more important than ever that we stand up for our founding ideas & American values,” Haley tweeted at the time. “That means defending capitalism, protecting freedom, promoting religious liberty, & ensuring American security.”

