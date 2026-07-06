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U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, a Maine Democrat, speaks to voters at a town hall on June 7, 2026, in Portland, Maine.
U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, a Maine Democrat, speaks to voters at a town hall on June 7, 2026, in Portland, Maine. Platner's campaign has abruptly cancelled several events for the candidate this week. (Laura Brett / Getty Images)

Rumors Swirl as Multiple Graham Platner Events Are Abruptly Canceled

 By Johnathan Jones  July 6, 2026 at 2:09pm
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Rumors are swirling around Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner after multiple campaign events were abruptly canceled to start the week.

The cancellations and Platner’s troubling past have led to speculation that he could drop out of the race.

An X page called The Maine Wire posted Monday that Platner had nixed multiple town hall events without explanation.

The page said an event in Augusta was called off on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two events in Gorham and Sanford scheduled for Monday night had been canceled.

Will Graham Platner drop out?

The Maine Wire added that there were no other upcoming events listed on Platner’s Facebook page.

On the same day, the Political Polls X page shared similar rumors about the state of Platner’s campaign, including that he might soon be rocked by yet another scandal.

“Graham Platner has canceled a campaign event for unclear reasons,” the page said.

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Political Polls, which boasts almost 375,000 followers, added, “The cancellation comes as polls are testing other candidates against Collins, while rumors continue to circulate about a possible new scandal involving Platner.”

That speculation grew Monday after Politico broke a story about a woman who accused Platner of raping her five years ago.

The X page Washington Reporter then posted that Platner did intend to drop out, but posted no source, other than a claim from someone who it said was anonymous.

Platner’s campaign has not addressed the cancellations directly.

The campaign had also not commented on the rumors as of Monday evening.

Platner’s campaign has been defined by scandals, including his admission that he sported a Nazi Germany-era “Totenkopf” tattoo across his chest for almost two decades.

The Democratic nominee for the Maine Senate seat has claimed he did not know the meaning of the tattoo.

That claim has been disputed by an old girlfriend.

Platner also anonymously posted to a Reddit account for years.

He used the account to make comments disparaging everyone from an American Purple Heart soldier to black customers.

The candidate claimed black people do not tip at restaurants and also smeared working rural white people as racist.

Last month, Platner’s wife alerted his campaign that her husband had been having sexual conversations with other women since they were married in 2023.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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