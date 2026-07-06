Rumors Swirl as Multiple Graham Platner Events Are Abruptly Canceled

Rumors are swirling around Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner after multiple campaign events were abruptly canceled to start the week.

The cancellations and Platner’s troubling past have led to speculation that he could drop out of the race.

An X page called The Maine Wire posted Monday that Platner had nixed multiple town hall events without explanation.

The page said an event in Augusta was called off on Sunday.

🚨🚨Graham Platner cancels MULTIPLE scheduled town hall events as progressive allies tease another scandal is about to hit his campaign. Augusta town hall for last night – CANCELED Gorham town hall tonight – CANCELED Sanford town hall tonight – CANCELED There are no other… pic.twitter.com/ccC3g8Wenr — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 6, 2026

Meanwhile, two events in Gorham and Sanford scheduled for Monday night had been canceled.

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The Maine Wire added that there were no other upcoming events listed on Platner’s Facebook page.

On the same day, the Political Polls X page shared similar rumors about the state of Platner’s campaign, including that he might soon be rocked by yet another scandal.

“Graham Platner has canceled a campaign event for unclear reasons,” the page said.

Graham Platner has canceled a campaign event for unclear reasons. The cancellation comes as polls are testing other candidates against Collins, while rumors continue to circulate about a possible new scandal involving Platner. pic.twitter.com/kwB8srDNn5 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 6, 2026

Political Polls, which boasts almost 375,000 followers, added, “The cancellation comes as polls are testing other candidates against Collins, while rumors continue to circulate about a possible new scandal involving Platner.”

That speculation grew Monday after Politico broke a story about a woman who accused Platner of raping her five years ago.

The X page Washington Reporter then posted that Platner did intend to drop out, but posted no source, other than a claim from someone who it said was anonymous.

🚨A well-placed source told us that Graham Platner is dropping out of the Maine Senate race this week. Note that Platner has yet to release his Q2 fundraising totals, a sign he may have underperformed expectations. — Washington Reporter (@DC_Reporter) July 6, 2026

Platner’s campaign has not addressed the cancellations directly.

The campaign had also not commented on the rumors as of Monday evening.

Platner’s campaign has been defined by scandals, including his admission that he sported a Nazi Germany-era “Totenkopf” tattoo across his chest for almost two decades.

The Democratic nominee for the Maine Senate seat has claimed he did not know the meaning of the tattoo.

That claim has been disputed by an old girlfriend.

Platner also anonymously posted to a Reddit account for years.

He used the account to make comments disparaging everyone from an American Purple Heart soldier to black customers.

The candidate claimed black people do not tip at restaurants and also smeared working rural white people as racist.

Last month, Platner’s wife alerted his campaign that her husband had been having sexual conversations with other women since they were married in 2023.

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