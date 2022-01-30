Reports of NFL legend Tom Brady’s retirement are greatly exaggerated, according to his father.

As reports that Brady would call it quits, perhaps within days, turned from a trickle to a flood on Saturday, those reports faced pushback, with multiple sources stating Brady had not made a final decision yet.

NFL Network sportswriter Mike Giardi went to the second-best source, the legendary quarterback’s father.

“Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, ‘This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong,’” Giardi tweeted.

Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, “This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong.” #TomBrady #Buccaneers — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2022

Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that his mind is not made up, the Associated Press reported, citing two sources in the know.

The sources said Brady gave that word directly to Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht.

Retirement talk has followed Brady, 44, as he has aged far beyond the usual lifespan of an NFL quarterback.

It has peaked because Brady’s quest for one more Super Bowl was derailed last weekend when, despite leading his team back from a 27-3 deficit, Tampa wound up losing to the Los Angeles Rams 30-27.

CBS and ESPN were the leaders Saturday in pushing out the Brady story, which led to multiple tweets being posted to praise Brady for his accomplishments and then having to be deleted.

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady’s process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022

Pump the brakes for a bit.

Tom Brady has not informed the Bucs of his plans to retire. “No, he hasn’t that we know of,” Bruce Arians told me. “Agent (Donald Yee) just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.” https://t.co/1pb7AC4U45 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 29, 2022

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, issued a statement that essentially said the world will know what Brady is doing the moment he decides.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon,” he said.

I think I’m addicted to the @TomBrady retirement news. Kinda hope he tweets something that has nothing to do with football today just to watch this entire app go crazy. — nick merlina (@nmerlina_07) January 30, 2022



In its reporting Saturday, CBS had speculated that Brady would not want his retirement announcement to conflict with the lead-up to the Super Bowl, nor would he drag out the timetable past the game because of the complications facing Tampa Bay to replace him if he does retire.

Brady has won seven Super Bowls and holds multiple NFL records.

