As Rumors of Tom Brady's Retirement Circulate, The NFL Superstar's Dad Makes an Unexpected Announcement

 By Jack Davis  January 30, 2022 at 10:09am
Reports of NFL legend Tom Brady’s retirement are greatly exaggerated, according to his father.

As reports that Brady would call it quits, perhaps within days, turned from a trickle to a flood on Saturday, those reports faced pushback, with multiple sources stating Brady had not made a final decision yet.

NFL Network sportswriter Mike Giardi went to the second-best source, the legendary quarterback’s father.

“Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, ‘This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong,’” Giardi tweeted.

Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that his mind is not made up, the Associated Press reported, citing two sources in the know.

The sources said Brady gave that word directly to Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht.

Retirement talk has followed Brady, 44, as he has aged far beyond the usual lifespan of an NFL quarterback.

Is it time for Tom Brady to retire?

It has peaked because Brady’s quest for one more Super Bowl was derailed last weekend when, despite leading his team back from a 27-3 deficit, Tampa wound up losing to the Los Angeles Rams 30-27.

CBS and ESPN were the leaders Saturday in pushing out the Brady story, which led to multiple tweets being posted to praise Brady for his accomplishments and then having to be deleted.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, issued a statement that essentially said the world will know what Brady is doing the moment he decides.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon,” he said.


In its reporting Saturday, CBS had speculated that Brady would not want his retirement announcement to conflict with the lead-up to the Super Bowl, nor would he drag out the timetable past the game because of the complications facing Tampa Bay to replace him if he does retire.

Brady has won seven Super Bowls and holds multiple NFL records.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
