Share
News
Sports
Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against the New York Knicks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on March 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against the New York Knicks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on March 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

The Rumors Were True: NBA Superstar Involved in Ugly Situation Involving His Kids

 By Bryan Chai  March 11, 2026 at 3:00am
Share

If you spend any amount of time on NBA social media, you’ve likely heard the ugly rumors surrounding Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic.

Amateur internet sleuths began to notice that Doncic and his fiancee, Slovenian model and childhood sweetheart Anamaria Goltes, had stopped appearing in each other’s social media platforms, despite them having two young daughters together.

Then people began noticing other oddities, like Doncic suddenly following Instagram models on social media and Goltes’ noticeable absence from Doncic’s recent 27th birthday celebration:

Those rumors were kicked into overdrive on Tuesday, when TMZ put out a report that Goltes had filed a petition for child support.

Notably, while the petition didn’t involve any custody claims, it did also ask for attorney’s fees.

A few hours after that TMZ report, ESPN put the rumors to rest for good: Doncic had, in fact, separated from his fiancee — and there is an ugly custody battle brewing.

Related:
NBA Steps In, Forced to Cancel Team's Highly Inappropriate Promotional Event: 'We Have Heard Significant Concerns'

ESPN confirmed that not only had Doncic split from Goltes and called off the engagement, but that the Lakers superstar was now involved in a custody battle with Goltes over their two young girls, Gabriela and Olivia.

Doncic, who was apparently unaware that the child support petition was even filed, offered a statement understandably light on details to ESPN.

“I love my daughters more than anything and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement,” Doncic said.

He added, “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

Things appear to have taken a significant turn for the worse following the birth of the now-former couple’s second child.

In December, Doncic missed two games for the Lakers as he traveled back to his home country of Slovenia to witness the birth of Olivia.

During that visit, Doncic told Goltes that he’d like to bring Gabriela back to the states with him when he returned to Los Angeles. Some sort of disagreement occurred that ultimately led to Goltes calling the police.

When officers showed up to the maternity hospital, they “did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor” from Doncic, and the basketball star eventually left without further issue.

Doncic has not seen Goltes or his daughters since that incident.

Doncic proposed to Goltes in July 2023 after having known her since their youth. The two started dating in 2016.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




US Military Plane Lost Amid 'Operation Epic Fury': US Central Command
Report: Veteran CBS Reporter Quit After Network Refused to Obsess Over Jan. 6 Anniversary
Actress Katherine Heigl Fires Back After She's Criticized for Attending Mar-a-Lago Event
Watch: Hilarious Video of Bill Clinton Pushing Hillary Clinton Into Busy Intersection
The 'Worst Mayor in America' Is Attempting a Political Comeback -- With a New Party
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation