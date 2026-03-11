The Rumors Were True: NBA Superstar Involved in Ugly Situation Involving His Kids

If you spend any amount of time on NBA social media, you’ve likely heard the ugly rumors surrounding Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic.

Amateur internet sleuths began to notice that Doncic and his fiancee, Slovenian model and childhood sweetheart Anamaria Goltes, had stopped appearing in each other’s social media platforms, despite them having two young daughters together.

Luka Doncic’s fiancee mysteriously leaves Lakers star out of cryptic social media post: ‘A decade of hard lessons’ https://t.co/TB1UF4GmaN — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) January 21, 2026

Then people began noticing other oddities, like Doncic suddenly following Instagram models on social media and Goltes’ noticeable absence from Doncic’s recent 27th birthday celebration:

luka already on the move after splitting with his wife 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Msselb1SFu — 🕸️ (@recreatings) March 7, 2026

Luka celebrating his birthday after the win last night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5uzZIAULuX — Overtime (@overtime) March 2, 2026

Those rumors were kicked into overdrive on Tuesday, when TMZ put out a report that Goltes had filed a petition for child support.

Notably, while the petition didn’t involve any custody claims, it did also ask for attorney’s fees.

A few hours after that TMZ report, ESPN put the rumors to rest for good: Doncic had, in fact, separated from his fiancee — and there is an ugly custody battle brewing.

ESPN confirmed that not only had Doncic split from Goltes and called off the engagement, but that the Lakers superstar was now involved in a custody battle with Goltes over their two young girls, Gabriela and Olivia.

Doncic, who was apparently unaware that the child support petition was even filed, offered a statement understandably light on details to ESPN.

“I love my daughters more than anything and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement,” Doncic said.

He added, “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

Things appear to have taken a significant turn for the worse following the birth of the now-former couple’s second child.

In December, Doncic missed two games for the Lakers as he traveled back to his home country of Slovenia to witness the birth of Olivia.

During that visit, Doncic told Goltes that he’d like to bring Gabriela back to the states with him when he returned to Los Angeles. Some sort of disagreement occurred that ultimately led to Goltes calling the police.

When officers showed up to the maternity hospital, they “did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor” from Doncic, and the basketball star eventually left without further issue.

Doncic has not seen Goltes or his daughters since that incident.

Doncic proposed to Goltes in July 2023 after having known her since their youth. The two started dating in 2016.

