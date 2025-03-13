Share
News

Runner Bashed Opponent Over the Head Then Played the Victim, But a Lip Reader's Assessment Says Something Else

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 13, 2025 at 4:35am
Share

A high school track athlete in Virginia faces charges after allegedly attacking a competitor with a relay baton last week during a race.

Alaila Everett has been charged with one count of assault and battery after a now-viral video showed her hitting Kaelen Tucker with the baton, causing her to fall to the ground, according to a report from WTKR-TV.

Everett has claimed that the incident, which happened at the 4×200 meter event at the Virginia state championship, was accidental.

“She was touching me to the point where I was pumping my arm, and the baton was hitting her arm,” Everett said, per WTKR-TV.

“I lose my balance—my whole body turns, and then I pump my arms, so she got hit.”


But Nicola Hickling, who founded lip reading transcription service LipReader, said in comments to the U.K. Daily Mail that Everett shouted “get off” and “hey oh” after cracking Tucker with the baton.

Hickling said she looked at several videos of the incident before making that conclusion.

Everett has meanwhile claimed that she has faced racism following the viral incident.

Should Everett face harsher charges?

“Nobody is going to believe me because I can admit from the video it does look purposeful. But I know my intentions and I would never hit anybody on purpose,” she insisted to WSET-TV.

“After a couple times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance and, when I pumped my arms again, she got hit,” Everett said.

“They are assuming my character, calling me ghetto and racial slurs, death threats,” she continued. “All of this off of a nine-second video.”

Everett then urged the public to consider her own mental health.

I.C. Norcom High School, which Everett attends, had their relay team disqualified from the meet for “contact interference.”

Related:
Trump Undoes Biden's Abortion Legacy: Navy Will No Longer Pay for Sailors' Abortions

Tucker meanwhile told WSET-TV that she is “still trying to take it all in” and “can’t believe it happened.”

The apparent victim is receiving treatment for a concussion and possible skull fracture.

“Why did you do it, and why haven’t you apologized?” she wondered.

Tamarrow Tucker, her mother, noted that neither Everett nor the Norcom High School coaches were present to ask for forgiveness or explain their actions while her daughter was receiving medical attention at the meet.

“No apologies. No coaches. No athlete. No anything,” the mother said.

“Even if it was an accident, which I don’t believe it was … nothing.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Trump Undoes Biden's Abortion Legacy: Navy Will No Longer Pay for Sailors' Abortions
American Airlines Plane Catches Fire with 172 Passengers On Board
Influential Democratic Congressman Dies at Age 77 - Special Election to Be Held
RFK Jr. Hits Top Food CEOs with Ultimatum on Junk Ingredients in Our Food
Rabid Protesters Confront Tom Homan - He Smirks, Takes a Bite of His Apple, And Shows Exactly How You Deal with These People
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation