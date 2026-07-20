Running in 2024? Afghan Withdrawal? No, Hunter Biden Says Dad's Biggest Mistake Was Nominating AG Whose DOJ Prosecuted Him

There were many mistakes President Joe Biden made during his four years in office and in the presidential campaign that led to it.

Deciding to run again, for one. The Afghanistan withdrawal. Picking Kamala Harris as running mate. “Where’s Jackie?” The list is nearly endless.

Slightly toward the bottom of the list (somewhere in between the attempted vaccine mandate and “lying dog-faced pony soldier”) is nominating Merrick Garland as attorney general.

Not that Garland was especially good: His Department of Justice saw fit to basically go after everyone from traditional Catholics to parents who showed up at school board meetings a bit too often, which is either indicative of an ideologue or a man with too much time on his hands. However, with the benefit of a bit of hindsight, Biden could have chosen plenty of worse options.

Surprise, surprise, there is one person who does believe Garland was a mistake — Hunter Biden. The guy prosecuted twice under Garland’s DOJ.

Hunter, now doing an ill-advised podcast tour, showed up on Jennifer Welch’s “I’ve Had It” podcast. The only things I know about it is that 1) it often has a co-host who looks like she’s in an Iranian hostage video whose name I cannot recall and who is not even worth looking up, and 2) it mostly exists to provide low-information, low-quality clickbait social media clips of Welch saying something especially dumb and hoping her co-host or guest plays along.

Mission accomplished, this time!

According to the New York Post, during the episode published Sunday, Welch said that “one of the things that p***es me off is the Merrick Garland DOJ and the not prosecuting of Trump, and that they prosecuted you.”

This, by the way, is factually untrue in both cases: Garland, as attorneys general are supposed to do when either dealing with cases that involve conflicts of interest (including the president and his electoral adversaries), appointed special counsel in both matters, and both men were charged. U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware was the special counsel behind the Hunter Biden investigation, former acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith in the Trump/Jan. 6 case.

At the very least, Weiss’ crew offered Hunter a sweetheart deal which was rejected by a judge for being unprecedented and potentially “unconstitutional.” Smith was still prosecuting Trump when he won the presidency for a second time, and his investigation is paused indefinitely until Trump’s term is over due to the fact that the DOJ holds a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime.

Anyhow, Hunter went to court, lost on gun charges, pleaded guilty on tax charges, and got a pardon from dad. So Jen Welch doesn’t have the slightest idea what she’s talking about, but neither did Hunter.

“My take is this, and removing myself from it as much as I can, my personal feelings, is the single greatest mistake of my father’s administration was the leadership of Merrick Garland,” said Hunter, lamenting that the individual special counsels for Garland’s DOJ focused on him too much and not enough on Donald Trump.

He added that “by the way, the buck has to stop with my dad. He was the president and he chose him. Now, once he chose him, he played by the, you know, a higher standard than the Marquess of Queensberry rules.”

“He played by the Constitution and the tradition that the president will never, you know, particularly since Nixon, involve himself in any decision-making as relates to anything at the Department of Justice. So, I guarantee you there was a division between church and state there.”

“If Merrick Garland had started a completely 100 percent legitimate investigation rather than thinking , like let’s not fan the flames… did you not watch what I watched?” he continued.

“Did you not see the people storming the Capitol of the United States of America, beating cops and running congressmen and senators literally out of the building?”

“You didn’t see that? You didn’t see a president and know that it was a concerted and planned effort on their part beginning all the way back from the day before the election when they knew they were going?”

The Department of Justice, it’s again worth noting, rather promiscuously prosecuted the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion — nearly 1,600 charges as of Jan. 6, 2025 — and often hit mere chaos tourists with similar indictments to those the chaos agents from that blurry day faced.

But then again, I’m not sure what Hunter remembers from that event, so he was in good company with Welch, who comes by her ignorance the good ol’ fashioned way: by cognitive biases instead of crack and vodka.

“Obama picks this milquetoast candidate,” Welch told Hunter.

“Your dad is a decent man, felt bad about what happened to Merrick Garland. And he played integrity politics. Like, well, ‘I’m going to make him whole and make him attorney general.’ And then Merrick Garland gets there, and he’s like, ‘Well, we can’t upset these crusty White Republicans,’” she added.

“Massive mistake,” Hunter replied.

Yes, the biggest of his presidency. I can’t think of any greater error.

BREAKING 🚨 Trump’s team is getting a list of all the US Military officials involved with the botched Afghanistan withdrawal 👏 Charges of “TREASON” are being considered for some of the Military officers NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1NUUnw0isR — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 17, 2024

Oh, well, maybe one.

Joe Biden said he wouldn’t pardon Hunter Biden: Good for Joe. pic.twitter.com/7YFj5eSeXX — Shannon Ford 🇺🇸 (@shannonfordUSA) December 2, 2024

Oh, that too.

Anyhow, if you want to waste a few minutes of your time with a ditz and a dry drunk who apparently missed the entirety of Joe Biden’s presidency for whatever reason, here you go:

Hunter Biden: “The single greatest mistake of my father’s administration was the leadership of Merrick Garland. Did you not see these people storming the Capitol? You didn’t see a president and know that there was a concerted and planned effort? He doesn’t do anything. We don’t… pic.twitter.com/AkpCRusQUv — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) July 18, 2026

It’s not just that Jennifer Welch and Hunter Biden are selectively stupid; we knew this already. What’s amazing is the amount of leeway Hunter is now being given to retcon his history — and still manages to flail and fail spectacularly at the attempt.

This, by the way, won’t even be the worst interview that the former first son is even going to have published in July.

As part of his recent reemergence from hibernation, Hunter inexplicably decided to sit down with “Groyper” overlord and radical online troll Nick Fuentes in a shady Philadelphia hotel room, a meeting of the minds which has to be the podcasting equivalent of those “Faces of Death” mondo horror films from the 1980s. That wreck of the political soul, which allegedly almost ended in fisticuffs, will be uploaded later this month.

In short, no matter how many shots Hunter Biden is given at redemption, it won’t come, because this is a man who is either irredeemable or simply has no interest in the redemption arc the media is constantly willing to hand the one Biden who almost certainly doesn’t deserve it.

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