Vice President Kamala Harris has been playing a major role in shaping the White House’s foreign policy, and the media is taking note.

The Washington Post’s Daily 202′ edition titled “Kamala Harris is playing an unusually large role in shaping Biden’s foreign policy,” highlights how it is unprecedented for any vice president to take on such an active role in foreign affairs.

While The Washington Post notes that this is peculiar, it should not come as a surprise.

The Biden campaign’s search for a vice-presidential contender got a lot of media attention, as everybody knew the executive branch would run like a partnership.

It is unclear if the 78-year-old Democrat will want to seek a second term, and Harris taking over certain foreign policy aspects of the administration is a good segway to a potential Harris presidency, if she decides to run.

Biden is reportedly planning on running for re-election in 2024 while in his early eighties, but there is a long way to go for things to change before then.

A key part of the presidency is building relationships with foreign leaders in order to solve global challenges, making it clear that the White House views Harris as a better ambassador for the United States than Biden.

She has taken calls with world leaders and major American allies such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Glad we had this first talk @VP Kamala Harris! Let’s move forward together on all the challenges we face: climate, gender equality, regional crises, and our space cooperation with (hopefully) a new step this Thursday with Perseverance’s landing on Mars! https://t.co/5Qb1T8Pkqp — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 15, 2021

The Biden administration has argued that their foreign policy is a return to “normal,” suggesting that former President Donald Trump was not a great representation for the United States on the world stage.

During the vice-presidential debate last year, Harris accused Trump of “betray[ing] our friends and embrac[ing] dictators.”

Trump notably held negotiation summits with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un throughout his presidency, which were seen as a major turning point or a slap in the face to the rest of the world, depending upon who was asked.

While the new administration wants to come across as peacemakers, they are not doing anything to indicate such a claim.

The United States launched an airstrike against an Iranian-backed militia last month, showing that hawkish foreign policy in the Middle East has no signs of stopping.

BREAKING: President Joe Biden orders airstrike against Iran-backed militia in Syria following rocket attacks against US forces in Iraq, AP reports https://t.co/y1V8QqbBg7 pic.twitter.com/ZET1iKWfoP — Bloomberg (@business) February 26, 2021

The White House is not exactly carving a new path towards world peace, but Harris is certainly playing a major role to execute their agenda.

