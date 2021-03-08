Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Who Is Running the Show? WaPo Admits Kamala Harris Is Playing an 'Unusually Large' Role in Biden's Foreign Policy

×
By Cameron Arcand
Published March 8, 2021 at 4:14pm
Mewe Share P Share

Vice President Kamala Harris has been playing a major role in shaping the White House’s foreign policy, and the media is taking note.

The Washington Post’s Daily 202′ edition titled “Kamala Harris is playing an unusually large role in shaping Biden’s foreign policy,” highlights how it is unprecedented for any vice president to take on such an active role in foreign affairs.

While The Washington Post notes that this is peculiar, it should not come as a surprise.

The Biden campaign’s search for a vice-presidential contender got a lot of media attention, as everybody knew the executive branch would run like a partnership.

It is unclear if the 78-year-old Democrat will want to seek a second term, and Harris taking over certain foreign policy aspects of the administration is a good segway to a potential Harris presidency, if she decides to run.

TRENDING: Texas Governor Abbott Orders 'Operation Lone Star,' Puts Troops on Border as Biden Refuses to Address Crisis

Biden is reportedly planning on running for re-election in 2024 while in his early eighties, but there is a long way to go for things to change before then.

A key part of the presidency is building relationships with foreign leaders in order to solve global challenges, making it clear that the White House views Harris as a better ambassador for the United States than Biden.

She has taken calls with world leaders and major American allies such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Biden administration has argued that their foreign policy is a return to “normal,” suggesting that former President Donald Trump was not a great representation for the United States on the world stage.

During the vice-presidential debate last year, Harris accused Trump of “betray[ing] our friends and embrac[ing] dictators.”

Trump notably held negotiation summits with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un throughout his presidency, which were seen as a major turning point or a slap in the face to the rest of the world, depending upon who was asked.

RELATED: It Wasn't Just Nursing Homes: Gov. Cuomo Also Ordered Disabled Homes to Take in COVID Patients

While the new administration wants to come across as peacemakers, they are not doing anything to indicate such a claim.

The United States launched an airstrike against an Iranian-backed militia last month, showing that hawkish foreign policy in the Middle East has no signs of stopping.

The White House is not exactly carving a new path towards world peace, but Harris is certainly playing a major role to execute their agenda.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







It Wasn't Just Nursing Homes: Gov. Cuomo Also Ordered Disabled Homes to Take in COVID Patients
Exposed: Email Reportedly Shows Biden's DHS Chief Was Lying About the Southern Border All Along
Who Is Running the Show? WaPo Admits Kamala Harris Is Playing an 'Unusually Large' Role in Biden's Foreign Policy
AZ Border Agent: Illegal Immigration on Track to Top the Past 3 Years Combined
Young Not Stupid: The Unintended Consequence of Cancel Culture
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×