Parler Share
News
A voting box is shown in this election image.
A voting box is shown in this stock image. (Krisanapong Detraphiphat / Getty Images)

Runoff Decided by 3 Words in a Bowl, 'The People Have Spoken, and They Said, "Eh, Either One"'

 By The Associated Press  November 16, 2022 at 9:09am
Parler Share

The election to fill a City Council seat in a Michigan town was settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie.

The new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said “elected.”

Brittany VanderWall’s paper said “not elected.”

There were hugs by the pair Monday — and no hard feelings, The Alpena News reported.

Trending:
People Immediately Noticed Something Mysteriously Absent from the White House's Biden-XI Meeting Summary

“I told people, either way, Rogers City wins,” VanderWall said before the drawing.

Adair said the Election Day tie meant the northern Michigan town, population 2,800, should be satisfied with both candidates.

“The people have spoken, and they said, ‘Eh, either one,’” Adair said.

VanderWall is already looking ahead to the next election.

“Congrats,” she told Adair. “Do good work. I’ll see you in two years.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Runoff Decided by 3 Words in a Bowl, 'The People Have Spoken, and They Said, "Eh, Either One"'
It Turns Out the Deadly Missile That Hit Poland Was Likely Not Fired by Russia After All
Pelosi Attack Suspect Gets 1st Day in Court, Facing Up to 50 Years in Prison
Airport Officers Notice Woman's Wheelchair Wheels Aren't Turning, 28-Pound Discovery Leads to Arrest
The Last Words Killer Darrell Brooks Jr. Hears Before Being Locked Away Are from His Victims
See more...

Conversation