The “defund the police” crowd would have you believe police-supporters don’t think there are any bad apples in the bunch. Not only that, but they claim law enforcement will never remove the bad apples on its own; that it has to be done through progressive policies.

Now, of course, most law enforcement officers are good apples and don’t cover up for the bad behavior of others who enforce the law. (That’s something we’re adamant about pointing out any time we can here at The Western Journal, both to bring readers the truth and to counteract the prevailing media narrative. You can help us by subscribing.) However, one little-reported incident in December of 2021 in rural Louisiana proved that the bad apples can be — and are — successfully extracted by other authorities.

According to KSLA-TV in Shreveport, Louisiana, four people — including a police officer — were arrested Dec. 5 after game wardens said they were illegally hunting deer from a police vehicle.

“It was about 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 when game wardens who were working on the west side of Red River in Red River Parish heard gunshots coming from the opposite side of the river, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries told KSLA News 12,” the station reported.

“Cpl. Justin Greer and others went to where they heard the gunfire. They parked their truck, turned off the lights and immediately heard gunshots 100-150 yards from their location. They also could hear people talking and coming through the woods toward them.”

Wildlife agents were called in for backup and a Red River Parish sheriff’s deputy also appeared on the scene after hearing the gunfire.

HUNTING FROM A POLICE UNIT: Coushatta officer accused of using a patrol unit to hunt deer illegally at night; With him were 3 other people, including a felon who is prohibited from having a gun. Here’s what happened Sunday night ► https://t.co/aoGkPsCNbk https://t.co/UAiWvXkeLS — KSLA News 12 (@KSLA) December 7, 2021

Game wardens said they spotted headlights down a narrow road while they were waiting for backup — and that the people in the vehicle were using the lights to spotlight deer. The practice, which is illegal in Louisiana, uses lights to search for the shine in the eyes of animals, thus revealing them. The lights often transfix the animals, too, making them easier to shoot

Two men were then detained by agents after emerging from the woods onto railroad tracks. Wildlife agents also tried to stop the vehicle on the one-lane road. It was later identified as a Coushatta police vehicle. The vehicle tried to turn around, but stopped after the game warden flashed his lights.

Javarrea Pouncy, a 28-year-old Coushatta police officer who was among the four arrested, didn’t have authorization to use the vehicle, according to Police Chief Kevin Stafford. Pouncy was placed on leave pending an investigation.

There were four people in the vehicle, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

“Agents found the men in possession of two antlered deer and three rifles with one of them having night vision capabilities. After further questioning, agents learned that Anthony Caldwell harvested an eight-point buck and is a convicted felon. Agents also found that Thomas harvested a spike buck,” LDWF alleged in a media release.

Dried blood and deer hair were also found in the vehicle. In addition to Pouncy, Cederick J. Thomas, 36, Anthony B. Caldwell, 31, and Adam J. Caldwell, 30, were also arrested.

All four were cited for trespassing, hunting during illegal hours and hunting from a moving vehicle, according to an LDWF media release. In addition to other citations involving their hunting licenses (or lack thereof), Anthony Caldwell was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

While the other charges carry fines and minor jail sentences, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon is a doozy. Fines range from $1,000 to $5,000 and jail sentences can run from five to 20 years.

And keep in mind, this was allegedly a man hunting deer with a police officer from a police vehicle. If true, that’s decidedly bad-apple territory.

However, they weren’t cut slack. This was something that, if you believe the line that everyone in law enforcement looks out for one another when things go awry, this would have been handled on the down-low. All Pouncy had to do was flash his badge.

Instead, all four of these men will potentially have criminal records — one not for the first time — and be paying hefty fines.

There’s a system for extirpating bad apples. It’s not always perfect, but it’s there. And on Dec. 5, it worked exactly the way that it should have.

