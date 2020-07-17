If you’re not allergic to Donald Trump and you saw him in a mask for the first time when he visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday, my guess is that the most common reaction — if these things were surveyed — was significantly different for those on opposite sides of the age 45.

Over-45s: “You know, he looks good in a mask. Should have worn it earlier, really. Could have saved himself some trouble.”

Under-45s: [gravely, lo-res digitized voice] “Sub Zero … wins. Flawless victory.”

So that I don’t lose the other half of the demographic breakdown or make them feel less-than, Sub-Zero was unarguably the most popular character in the controversial 1992 video game, “Mortal Kombat.” Sub-Zero was known for, after he won a match, often killing his enemies by ripping their head and spine out as a single, bloodied unit. This was, at one point in time, pretty much the most scandalous thing ever depicted in a mass-market home video game, which seems positively quaint in 2020.

He also had a mask, and darned if he didn’t wear it well:

Trump said wearing a mask made him look “like the Lone Ranger.” He’s an over-45, I suppose.

But, as Rush Limbaugh pointed out, according to a transcript on RushLimbaugh.com, there’s a huge problem for the mask-scold crowd: Trump looks good in the mask. In fact, quoth Limbaugh: “Trump looks like a bada–, folks”

As Limbaugh said on his Monday show, the establishment media “had been demanding a photo — well, actually, they have been demanding that the president wear a mask, a COVID-19 mask.”

Limbaugh pointed out “the mask is the symbol of fear. The mask is the symbol that we’re all gonna die.”

“So they’ve been desirous, they have been scratching and clawing and demanding that Trump wear the mask. And so Trump went to Walter Reed, the Army hospital in Washington, and wore a mask. And I’m gonna tell you, folks, the Drive-Bys are gonna be demanding that he stop wearing the mask pretty soon.”

Referring to a picture of Trump in a mask, Limbaugh said: “I mean, that just looks studly. It looks powerful. Have you seen anybody that looks better than Trump in a mask? I haven’t. Pelosi and Schumer look like idiots. Biden looks old and withered. But Trump looks like a bada–, folks.”

He then compared pictures of the two major party candidates in masks.

“Now, you tell me, which of these two photos is the more powerful and the more inspiring? And Trump is also younger, stronger, madder, meaner. Look at those eyes. He’s focused. You know, a lot of people, I have to tell you, a lot of people look like idiots in these masks. They just can’t help it, like this guy, like Biden. I mean, even when Biden’s got the mask in the right place, it just doesn’t work. So, we’ll see. They got what they wanted, but I don’t think that is what they wanted.”

This was the problem the left faced with the Trump/mask issue. For months, they were trying to get the president to wear a mask in public.

Whether this would have made a difference given extensive testing and enforced distancing, that’s up in the air. But that wasn’t the point: He needed. to. wear. a. mask.

And don’t get me wrong — I wish our president would have done so sooner.

I’ve mentioned this before, but in case you missed it, I’m not a mask refusenik. The evidence is mixed thus far, particularly on cloth masks, but mixed evidence is still evidence and it beats some other interventions.

I’m not going to narc on you. I’m not going to write angry Facebook posts where I dox people for not wearing masks. I’m not going to join my neighborhood social media group to write angry screeds about people who don’t wear masks.

I’m a hypochondriac/cyberchondriac who has a pregnant wife with asthma and I really want Tom Hanks’ approval. There, happy? Don’t worry, your secret is safe with me.

Whatever the case, the left did it. They got Trump to wear a mask.

And now they got to do what they planned to do: point and laugh like he was the kid the bullies finally got to do something, even if it was something good for him. Look at him! He looks like a dork! Point and laugh, folks. Except everyone else looks fine in their mask, though, really.

Except, again, this:

BREAKING: Trump wears a face mask in public at visit to Walter Reed hospital https://t.co/cAqtr1sE5s pic.twitter.com/1k4odX3Xgc — Bloomberg (@business) July 11, 2020

I’m not saying he looks exactly like Sub-Zero. Sub-Zero, having control over ice, had a bit of a pallor to him. Trump is a closer to a different skin tone entirely, one usually followed by the words “… Man Bad.” That ice blue mask would also help.

But did he end up looking kowtowed by media pressure? No.

He looked like the kind of guy who should just wear a mask as much as possible because once this ends, so does his opportunity to look like a Mortal Kombat character.

And if he wants to court the youth vote, all he has to do is sneer, “Finish him!” We’ll all get it.

As for the over-45s, don’t worry. We can explain it to you. That’s what Trump should be all about, after all — building bridges.

