Rush: Coronavirus Being Used by Media To Tank Trump's Economy

The media wants a recession and they want it to happen before the 2020 presidential election takes place in November.

They want a recession so much that they are doing their best to make it happen by reporting every time the stock market dips as if it is the crash of 1929, and by reporting stories designed to do damage to the market.

They did that again on Monday when the market began to fall over fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus and, as conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh pointed out, the media seized on the panic.

“It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump. Now, I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus,” Limbaugh said on his radio show, according to a transcript on his website.

“Yeah, I’m dead right on this. The coronavirus is the common cold, folks,” the nationally syndicated conservative radio host said.

“The Drive-By Media hype of this thing as a pandemic, as the Andromeda strain, as, ‘Oh, my God. If you get it, you’re dead,’ do you know what the — I think the survival rate is 98 percent.

“Ninety-eight percent of people get the coronavirus survive. It’s a respiratory system virus. It probably is a ChiCom laboratory experiment that is in the process of being weaponized,” Limbaugh said.

He went on to talk about how nations weaponize diseases to create biological weapons as, he said, Russia did with fentanyl.

But another kind of weaponization is happening, Limbaugh said — a weaponization of the virus to damage the economy with the goal of hurting Trump’s chances at victory in November.

“The stock market’s down like 900 points right now. The survival rate of this is 98 percent! You have to read very deeply to find that number, that 2 percent of the people get the coronavirus die.

“That’s less than the flu, folks. That is a far lower death statistic than any form of influenza, which is an annual thing that everybody gets shots for.

“There’s nothing unusual about the coronavirus. In fact, coronavirus is not something new. There are all kinds of viruses that have that name. Now, do not misunderstand. I’m not trying to get you to let your guard down,” he assured his audience before veering off into Russia and fentanyl again.

But he quickly came back to the topic at hand: how the media is using fear to take aim at Trump.

“I believe the way it’s being weaponized is by virtue of the media, and I think that it is an effort to bring down Trump, and one of the ways it’s being used to do this is to scare the investors, to scare people in business,” Rush said.

“It’s to scare people into not buying Treasury bills at auctions. It’s to scare people into leaving, cashing out of the stock market — and sure enough, as the show began today, the stock market — the Dow Jones Industrial Average — was down about 900 points, supposedly because of the latest news about the spread of the coronavirus.

“And if you go deeper into China, you will see that all of the high-tech Silicon Valley firms are said to be terribly exposed. ‘They could be suffering a disastrous year. Why, you may not be able to buy a new iPhone of any model this whole year! Do you know that? Because the coronavirus is so bad that the factories may never open — and if they do, they may not be anywhere near full capacity.’

“So Apple may not be able to release any new product. You think that’s not gonna panic investors? It most certainly is.

“So Apple is trying to do what they can to suggest that these rumors are not true. They got new products coming this year. But the tech media hates Apple. They love anti-Apple stories. They love anything that will let them report that Apple’s on its last legs. Of course, that’s not true.

“I think the coronavirus is an effort to get Trump. It’s not gonna work. It’s one of the latest in a long line of efforts that the Drive-By Media’s making to somehow say that Trump and capitalism are destroying America and destroying the world. Just keep in mind where the coronavirus came from.

“It came from a country that Bernie Sanders wants to turn the United States into a mirror image of: communist China. That’s where it came from. It didn’t come from an American lab. It didn’t escape from an American research lab. It hasn’t been spread by Americans. It starts out in a communist country. Its tentacles spread all across the world in numbers that are not big and not huge, but they’re being reported as just the opposite.

“Just trying to keep it all in perspective.”

