Rush Limbaugh is literally in the fight for his life as he continues to battle Stage 4 lung cancer, but it isn’t quite “game over” for the conservative talk radio icon.

“I’m very confident that this is gonna go into extra innings,” Limbaugh said Monday during his syndicated radio program, “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” using America’s pastime as an analogy to update his audience on his health.

“It was in late January that we learned of the diagnosis,” he said. “That means we learned of a really tough opponent. So, it was time to go up to bat, time to walk to the plate, bat in hand, and that is exactly what happened.”

Limbaugh, who early in his career sold tickets for the Kansas City Royals MLB team, described his first two treatment attempts as “horrible” at-bats, but said in “the third attempt, I managed to get on base.”

“I hit a solid single and then stole second,” he said. “I am currently on second base hoping to slide into third and eventually make it all the way home.”

“We’re in the bottom of the ninth. If I get all the way home we get extra innings. And that’s what we’re shooting for here,” Limbaugh said.

Although he expressed cautious optimism in sharing the hopeful news, Limbaugh was pleased with the promising results of his treatment and how the “debilitating fatigue” he expected to endure for 10 days surprisingly only lasted two.

“The weekend was good. But, again, anything can change rapidly and on a dime. So it’s a blessing.”

“I believe prayer works,” Limbaugh continued. “I know it does. It is a blessing that in my third at-bat, the last shot that I had at this, I got on base and I stole second, and I’m chugging on to third, and I’m very confident that I’m gonna score.”

While Limbaugh has given only periodic, carefully worded updates on his health, he repeatedly has credited the power of prayer for helping his recovery, telling his audience that he was “confident” their prayers were working and proclaiming that “God is good” in a segment about his health early on.

But Monday’s update was the best news yet on his condition.

“The bottom line is I’m entirely capable of being here today. My energy level is great. I’m doing extremely well. And I don’t think anybody would mind if I told you honestly that I am doing better at this stage than I thought I was gonna be doing,” Limbaugh said.

“I know these people who’ve gone through this, and they’re so eager to share good news and they do, and then the next day, in some cases, or the next week they have to pull it all back because that’s how rapidly things can change,” he said, tempering his optimism slightly.

“The upshot of it is I’ve rounded second base, I’m pushing for extra innings,” Limbaugh continued. “I gotta score. I gotta get around to home plate to tie the game and to extend the game for as many extra innings as I can.

“And it looks like, sitting here today, that it may happen.”

Despite his devastating diagnosis, this year has been monumental for the 69-year-old radio legend, whom President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union Address on Feb. 4, just one day after Limbaugh went public with his illness.

Of course, many leftists delighted in Limbaugh’s grave prognosis while raging about Trump conferring the host with the highest civilian honor. Limbaugh’s audience, however, has and will remain steadfastly supportive as he continues the fight for his life.

For the man who has remained fiercely loyal to the conservative cause for over three decades, taking the slings and arrows of the left along the way, his listeners are simply returning the favor.

