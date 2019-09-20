Rush Goes on Record with Early Talk of 2020 Trump Landslide

Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday on his national syndicated radio program that he would not be surprised if President Donald Trump won in a 40-state landslide in 2020, and he just may be on to something.

In 2016, the New York businessman carried 30 states to Hillary Clinton’s 20, giving him a 306 to 232 Electoral College victory.

Trump flipped six states that had gone for Barack Obama in 2012 — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio and Florida — in his upset victory over his Democratic foe.

Here’s the final 2016 Electoral College map https://t.co/hhE2IANqr6 pic.twitter.com/O51tI5jrTm — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 28, 2016

Limbaugh believes that antics the Democrats and their media partners have engaged in since Trump took office will greatly benefit him in the next election.

“I think that there is, across a vast expanse of this country, I think that there are millions and millions and millions of Americans who are quietly seething, quietly enraged over everything that has gone on here since Trump was inaugurated,” Limbaugh said, according to a transcript on RushLimbaugh.com.

Rush pointed to the investigation of former special counsel Robert Mueller, the ongoing attacks on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the media’s involvement in all of this as sources of building anger among a significant portion of the electorate.

“This stuff doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” Limbaugh said. “People are I think — well, I don’t want to put numbers on it. If Trump won 40 states, I don’t think I’d be surprised.”

“I believe that America is still constituted by a majority of what I call normal people,” he explained. “I think they’re all outraged over this. They’re livid and they’re seething.”

The conservative icon argued the media is oblivious to this sentiment.

“In fact, the media doesn’t even think that exists,” he said. “The media believes — because the media is just Democrats — the media believes that all of America hates Trump like they do.”

“This is one of the most major miscalculations of a public mind-set that may be happening in the course of my having paid attention to things like this, say, in the last 50 years.”

Rush’s 40-state prospect looks like a very tall order, but 37 seems conceivable, if Trump can hold on to all the states carried in 2016 and flip several others.

There are seven states Clinton won by single digits: Maine, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Virginia.

Each but the latter two were by very low single digits.

Those 37 states would give Trump 356 Electoral College votes, which looks a lot more like a landslide.

The next closest opportunities would be Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware and Oregon, which were won by Clinton by relatively low double-digits.

Finally, there are nine deep blue states that Trump would seemingly have no chance at flipping: New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Illinois, California, Washington and Hawaii.

Polling would suggest that the president has a tough fight ahead, but he was down in nearly every major poll going into November 2016, and we all know how that turned out.

Nonetheless, a Fox News poll released this week found more people than not — 46 to 40 percent — believe he will be re-elected.

Trump’s job approval numbers are up recently, currently surpassing former President Barack Obama’s at the same point in his first term.

George H.W. Bush was the last presidential candidate to carry off a 40-state victory. That happened in 1988, when he bested liberal Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis.

Rush may be right. Maybe the nation is due for another landslide, especially if the Democrats nominate an ultra-liberal candidate as they appear likely to do.

Trump could then conceivably run the table, and if he does, be prepared for the crocodile tears to fall from many in the establishment media.

