Rush Limbaugh Announces He's Been Diagnosed with Advanced Lung Cancer

Conservative talk radio show legend Rush Limbaugh announced on his nationally syndicated program Monday that he has advanced-stage lung cancer.

“This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory for me, because I’ve known this moment was coming in the program today,” Limbaugh said.

“I’m sure that you all know by now that I really don’t like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me. … The one thing that I know that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that has developed between all of you and me,” he continued.

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” Limbaugh said. “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with this.

“But the upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

He said that while he undergoes treatment, “my intention is to come here every day I can and do this program as normally and as competently and expertly as I do each and every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally.”

The 69-year-old Limbaugh said he is relying on his faith in God to carry him through the challenges ahead.

Ryan Fournier of the student political group Turning Point USA tweeted, “Everyone please take a moment and send a prayer out for Rush Limbaugh. He just announced that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

Everyone please take a moment and send a prayer out for Rush Limbaugh. He just announced that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. 🙏🏻 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 3, 2020

Limbaugh was a guest speaker at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, right before Christmas, during which President Donald Trump also spoke.

In 2018, Trump called in to Limbaugh’s radio program on the 30th anniversary of the conservative talk icon being on the national airwaves.

“You’re a very special man, Rush, and you have people that love you. I’m one of them,” Trump said to Limbaugh, who appeared completely caught off guard by the call-in. “What you do for this country, people have no idea how important your voice is.”

“Well, I — I thank you so much,” replied Limbaugh, who launched his nationally syndicated talk show on Aug. 1, 1988. “It’s such a thrill to hear from you.”

Trump later highlighted how difficult it was to remain at the top of the conservative talk mountain for so long.

“You know, people don’t realize what a great achievement 30 years is in that cutthroat business that you happen to be in,” the president said. “You know, you might not find that ’cause you’re so good at what you do.

“But that is a cutthroat business, and for you to do this for 30 years is truly an amazing accomplishment, and there’s no voice like it. Even your friend [Sean] Hannity agrees with that. He said, ‘There’s nobody like this man.'”

Last fall, Limbaugh went on the record to say he predicts a 2020 landslide for Trump.

