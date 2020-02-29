Rush Limbaugh Gives Encouraging Update on His Health, Says 'God Is Good'

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh just delivered some bad news to the liberals who cheered the news of his cancer.

It is important to note that not all liberals were elated by the news, but many were, and the announcement he made Thursday is definitely not music to their ears.

“I get treated every day. I get treated every day at 1 p.m., folks, within a five-minute window here at the top of the hour, 1 p.m., and then again at 11 p.m. Every day. And then four times a week I have to do something else, which I’m not gonna describe and I’m not gonna explain or any of that,” Limbaugh said in an update on his website.

“But it’s ongoing. It’s been two weeks now. It’s not enough time to know anything, although I’m extremely optimistic about it for a host of reasons, not the least of which — and I mean this from the bottom of my heart — is all of you.

“I believe God is good. I believe that there is good in everything that happens.

“Let me give you an example of that. It’s not good for me that I have contracted this. But there’s good in it. There’s good in it maybe for other people who might be inspired to change their life, so they don’t get it or whatever — there’s good in everything, if you just look for it. And ultimately there’s gonna be good in it for me. It already has been good for me.”

He thanked his audience for the kindness they have shown him and said that he continues to stay positive.

But Limbaugh said he will not be issuing daily reports on his condition or his treatment because he does not want it to be the focal point of the show.

“I will tell you that there have been two days this week I got up, I said, ‘Gosh, I can’t do it.’ I’ve tried to, you know, not artificially push myself here every day as a sign of toughness. I’ve tried to push myself every day here because this is what I love doing. This is my natural, normal, happy state and place.

“But there have been a couple days this week when I got up and said, ‘Oh, I can’t do it today.’ But I pushed through. And once I got here and got started, it was a long three hours of show prep, jeez, I could barely stay awake, I was all kinds of stuff.”

Still, he said, it is the love of his country and the prayers and dedication of his fans that help get him out of bed and to the studio.

“The program starts, the microphone goes on, and magic happens. And in about 20 minutes, when this is over, I’m gonna decompress like you can’t believe. I don’t know what it is,” Limbaugh said.

“And there are gonna be days where I’m gonna cave to it and not be here, and when those days happen, just chalk it up to the fact that it’s fatigue because that’s the primary thing that I have to deal with,” he said.

It is incredibly sad that people could be so filled with partisan hatred that they would wish a man dead, but they do exist.

Limbaugh has his faith in God, his fans and the prayers of millions. That is worth more than all of the hatred liberals can give him.

He also has the support of President Donald Trump, who awarded him with the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union address earlier this month.

Rush has been a champion for conservatives and for the United States, and — much to the chagrin of his detractors — that is exactly what he will continue to be.

