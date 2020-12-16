Talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh spoke about gifts Tuesday, but he had something deeper than Christmas shopping on his mind.

In February, the legendary broadcaster told his supporters he had advanced lung cancer but vowed to stay on the radio as he battled the disease. Limbaugh had noted in May that his treatment was physically grueling but said he would not stop fighting. As recently as July, he said he was hoping that the treatment would give him “extra innings.”

In October, however, Limbaugh announced that the cancer that had been stymied was growing once again and that his cancer battle was “terminal.”

On Tuesday, he returned to the airwaves and, according to a transcript on his website, told listeners, “I remember mentioning at the very beginning of this that there were going to be random days where I would just need to take off. And the last couple have been in that category. I had some medical challenges, but that was to be expected, dealing with them.”

Before wading into the news of the day, Limbaugh shared a message about his living in the shadow of death.

“Every day remains a gift. You know, I wake up every morning, and I thank God that I did,” he said.

“And there will probably be, down the road, similar type days where I will need to take a day for rest or for whatever medical challenges present themselves. But the fact that I’m able to get back here and be with you is a genuine blessing, and I appreciate it and I appreciate your understanding throughout all of this.”

The 69-year-old radio legend said each day has its own meaning.

“As we say, everything’s day-to-day, and especially in the circumstances I find myself in. Everything is day-to-day. And you strive to make every day the best it can be. And that’s exactly what I’m doing,” he said.

Limbaugh said there will be more interruptions in his usual schedule but stressed the wonder of simply being alive.

“I continue to look at this and live this as a day-to-day proposition. You know, I’ve said it enough times, it becomes a cliche, that I wake up every morning and thank God that I did. But, you know, it’s not a cliche. It absolutely happens to be the truth,” he said.

“And so the bottom line is that every day is a gift. And even on those days where I’m not able to get here, realize that I wish I could be. And that when those days occur, that I will do what I can to get back as quickly as is possible.”

Limbaugh then went on to discuss the issues of the day, including a fiery refutation of establishment media claims that he said he was for secession or civil war in America.

In October, when he revealed that cancer was an opponent he could not defeat, Limbaugh spoke of his faith and fears.

“I try to remain committed to the idea what’s supposed to happen, will happen when it’s meant to,” he said. “I mentioned at the outset of this — the first day I told you — that I have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

“It is of immense value, strength, confidence, and that’s why I’m able to remain fully committed to the idea that what is supposed to happen will happen when it’s meant to.

“There’s some comfort in knowing that some things are not in our hands. There’s a lot of fear associated with that, too, but there is some comfort. It’s helpful … God, is it helpful. It’s helpful to be able to trust and to believe in a higher plan.”

Limbaugh also noted that no matter what, it is never too late.

“You know, I’ve loved to point out we all only get one life. We don’t get a do-over in the … Well, we do. Actually, we get a do-over every day if we choose to look at it that way. Once we’re old enough and mature enough to understand what life is and that there is only one, then you do get do-overs, an opportunity to fix what you think you might not have done so well the day before, which is an operative philosophy of mine,” he said.

In February, just after Limbaugh announced his diagnosis, President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address.

