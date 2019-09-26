Rush Limbaugh Says 'Blowback' Is Already Happening Against Democrats over Impeachment Push

The fires of impeachment were stoked among House Democrats last week amid reports that President Donald Trump pushed the Ukranian government in July for an investigation that would damage Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh argued Wednesday on his radio show that Democrats should be wary as they embrace the historically unpopular procedure.

In fact, the host said, Democrats are already feeling political “blowback” for attempting to weaponize their House majority against Trump — they just don’t know it yet.

Presidential approval ratings have been on the rise in recent weeks and months, and Rasmussen’s polling showed a substantial increase in Trump’s favorability this week to 53 percent Tuesday.

And this, Limbaugh argued, is likely a direct response to renewed talk of impeachment in the wake of the failed Russian collusion narrative — a rejection of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi‘s decision to open a formal impeachment inquiry into the Ukraine situation Tuesday.

“Why is Trump at 50 percent, up to 53 now in Rasmussen? The blowback is happening,” Limbaugh said. “[The Democrats] just don’t see it.”

He's right. They can't see it. Blinded by TDS.Let them continue in darkness and drive Americans away from their strange, hateful agenda.https://t.co/sRSTLK8HOe — Bob Larimer (@Larimer1) September 26, 2019

He said the Democrats “don’t think anybody likes Trump. They think everybody is as frustrated as they are that Trump is still there. They think everybody hates Trump’s tweets. They think everybody hates the way Trump acts.”

Blind to the fact that many Americans support, or at least hold a fluctuating opinion of, the president, Limbaugh accused those on the left of gravely miscalculating this week.

Americans would not hail the decision to impeach the president as a national victory but as a spiteful act conceived in the party’s hateful “obsession” with Trump.

“Hatred is a poison, folks. It is a poison,” Limbaugh said. “Thinking about blowback? They’re not thinking about blowback.”

“They’re ignorant of it,” he added, going on to accuse Democratic leadership of exacerbating its problem by engaging in an establishment media echo chamber that bases its reporting on anti-Trump speculation.

According to a Quinnipiac University national poll published Wednesday morning, Limbaugh may be on to something.

The poll, which received 1,337 responses from registered voters across the political spectrum, indicated that support for Trump’s impeachment sits below 40 percent.

Opposition, on the other hand, is at 57 percent.

Unsurprisingly, 73 percent of Democrats support the measure and are 69 percent more likely to support it than Republicans.

Siding with Republicans, self-described independents — making up a quarter of those polled — also opposed the measure at a rate of 53 percent.

