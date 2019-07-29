Rush Limbaugh Says Trump Is Telling the ‘Absolute Truth’ About Baltimore

Rush Limbaugh laid it on the line.

In an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Monday, the conservative radio talk show host spelled out the real problem Democrats and the mainstream media have with President Donald Trump’s comments about the city of Baltimore over the weekend.

It’s not that Trump’s comments were “racist,” Limbaugh said — it’s that they were the truth.

“It’s not just Baltimore, go to any place” Democrats are in charge of, Limbaugh said.

“There are certain things you’re not supposed to say,” he said. “You’re not supposed to criticize anything the Democrats run. You’re not supposed to criticize anything where minorities are involved because that’s automatically labeled ‘racist.’

“And I want to tell you right up front: The president is not a racist, he didn’t say anything racist.

“Detroit, Flint [Michigan], Los Angeles, San Francisco — massive homeless problems.

“Wherever you find this decadent decay, you’re going to find Democrats have run the operation, or the city, the state, whatever it is, the county, for decades.”

“Decadent decay” is not what Democrats and their mainstream media allies want Americans to think of when they think of the Democratic Party. In fact, they’ve done everything they could to obscure the truth of that image of “decadent decay.”

“Democrats have this magic bullet, this magic boundary, that they are the ones that own compassion. They care and love people,” Limbaugh said.

“So you’re not allowed to” criticize them.

But Trump has changed the rules, Limbaugh said.

“This is classic pushback. People that elected Trump, this is exactly why. Pushback against conventional wisdom,” he said.

And that “pushback” is simply pointing out the reality that most Americans understand.

“What [Trump] is saying here is the absolute truth, but it’s not supposed to be said — about any place where the Democrats are in charge,” Limbaugh said.

Then Limbaugh described just why that’s the case.

“The Democrats need a permanent underclass of people that are incapable of self-reliance,” he said. “And so these situations are allowed to fester.

“They never do anything to improve the quality of the lives of their constituents. Their constituents are as unhappy today as they were 50 years ago.

“The Democrats took every one of these minority votes for granted. And it’s about time somebody pushed back against the real, human misery that results from unchecked, Democrat, leftist control and power.”

Limbaugh’s statements are going to be about as popular as Trump’s attack on the conditions in parts of Baltimore that have been allowed to grow while Democrats like Rep. Elijah Cummings have been in political power.

But no honest American can deny how true they are.

Limbaugh laid it on the line — let’s see how much of America listens.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.