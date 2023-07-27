Rush Limbaugh's $155 Million Oceanfront Estate Being Demolished by New Billionaire Owner

The former home of conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh is being demolished.

In March, cosmetics billionaire William P. Lauder bought the 2.6-acre estate from Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, the radio host’s widow.

The oceanfront property in Palm Beach, Florida, went for $155 million, setting a new record for the city.

Over the past week, a demolition crew has been tearing the home to pieces, according to USA Today.

It appears Lauder bought the property so that he could build his own custom home on the high-value parcel of land.

Not long after the news broke, conservative radio and television personality Mark Levin took to Twitter to comment.

“I spent some time at Rush’s home. Sorry to see it demolished,” Levin wrote. “I suppose it was a matter of when not if.”

I spent some time at Rush’s home. Sorry to see it demolished. I suppose it was a matter of when not if.https://t.co/IC8Hyn7Wuo — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 26, 2023

Many of Levin’s followers commented on the story, sharing their thoughts as well.

“I hate that. They tear down beautiful homes that have the character of the area and put up modern buildings with no character at all. It’s sad,” one user wrote.

I hate that. They tear down beautiful homes that have the character of the area and put up modern buildings with no character at all. It’s sad. — AnnieOldEnough It’s ALL Bull sheet (@AnnieOldenough) July 26, 2023

“Very sad to see this. Rush’s words and legacy continue however,” another user commented.

Very sad to see this. Rush’s words and legacy continue however. — Timmerax (@timmerax) July 26, 2023



This isn’t the first time Lauder has purchased an expensive home in Palm Beach only to raze it.

According to USA Today, Lauder demolished a $110 million mansion located just down the street from Limbaugh’s former home in 2022.

After combining that estate with an empty lot he had acquired next to it, Lauder sold the land for a reported $200 million.

It was “the most expensive vacant property ever listed for sale in Palm Beach,” USA Today reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.