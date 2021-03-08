Rush Limbaugh's Death Certificate Lists Him as the 'Greatest Radio Host of All Time'

Rush Limbaugh was a larger-than-life legendary figure who left an indelible mark on the medium he helped revive and the movement he all but created — and even his death certificate now confirms it.

According to TMZ, Limbaugh’s death certificate listed “GREATEST RADIO HOST OF ALL TIME” as his occupation, forever memorializing his status in an official document filed with Florida’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

“.@TMZ obtained the death certificate of #rushlimbaugh and it set the record straight once and for all!” conservative commentator Paris Dennard captioned an image of the document.

The form lists his devoted wife, Kathryn Limbaugh, as the person who provided the information, but his 20 million listeners and countless ideological descendants would wholeheartedly concur.

Following his Feb. 17 death from lung cancer, fans continue to grapple with losing the man who shaped their opinions, worldviews, careers and even their talk-radio listening habits.

It’s difficult to overstate his influence on the conservative movement, brought to his faithful listeners every day through his incisive wit and good humor that epitomized his hours-long monologues.

He added to the lexicon with terms like “drive-by media” and the much-maligned but perfectly descriptive “feminazi.”

He made his audience feel in on the jokes with his many humourous nicknames for leftist politicians and perfectly-crafted barbs that shredded the left’s sacred cows.

Listeners who called themselves “dittoheads” weren’t just fans, they were family — both to Limbaugh and to each other.

Despite his bombastic boasts about possessing “talent on loan from God,” it was always clear that Limbaugh had a humility that was unique for someone so great.

He seemed genuinely grateful for his listeners and gave completely of himself every day, and they repaid him with their loyalty through each media firestorm and personal tragedy.

Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Donald Trump a little more than a year before he died.

Prior to that, he was already a five-time National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award winner, best-selling author and a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

But his lasting legacy lives on in those of us he left behind, the ones who make a living in the industry fashioned by Limbaugh in what The Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro dubbed “The House That Rush Built.”

Dear readers, I am one such beneficiary of his legacy — personally and professionally.

We buried my father just days before the news about Rush broke, and losing him was like losing my father all over again.

Because of my dad, I was a “Rush baby,” and my childhood is dotted with memories of him with Limbaugh’s voice in the background, playing like the soundtrack to my life that was also shaping me into who I am today.

Both men were inextricably linked because of the influence they had over my life and my career, and now even in the timing of their deaths so close to one another, leaving a hole in my heart and in my life.

I know my story and connection to Rush Limbaugh is both personal and universal as one out of the millions who mourn his passing.

But I also know it’s a privilege to mourn together the man who truly was the greatest radio host of all time, confident that our readers will immediately see their grief reflected in mine — a privilege brought to me by Rush Limbaugh himself.

