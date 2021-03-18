Fiery conservative commentator Dan Bongino will take over the time slot formerly dominated by talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh.

Limbaugh, who waged a defiant battle with cancer, died last month at the age of 70.

A news release from Westwood One said that “The Dan Bongino Show” will launch May 24 in the noon to 3 p.m. Eastern Time slot.

“I’m excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day,” Bongino said in a statement. “This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.”

“As a former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer, Bongino is uniquely positioned to provide commentary and analysis that directly questions the philosophical underpinnings of both the Left and Big Government Republican,” the release said.

Suzanne Grimes, president of Westwood One, said in a statement that Bongino “is passionate and relatable, with a natural ability to connect with his audience. Dan has been on a meteoric rise since his podcast launched in 2019, and we look forward to watching his star continue to soar.”

Bongino has been a frequent contributor to Fox News, and this week on “Fox & Friends,” he previewed the type of commentary listeners can expect when he sounded off on the Biden administration’s policy on illegal immigration.

“Who is the genius who’s sitting in a board room in Washington, D.C., somewhere, or up on Capitol Hill, saying, ‘And I’ve got a better idea. As we’re giving people money to tax it back, let’s just open the southern border in the middle of a pandemic because this is a spectacular idea. … There is nothing better than this,'” Bongino said.

“Does anyone in that room, anyone, say, ‘Folks, I have a question, I’m going to raise my hand. Not only are we in the middle of a pandemic, but we have this whole national security thing we’ve been talking about where we should probably vet people coming into the country.’ And everybody is like, ‘Look at this idiot — national security, pandemic, borders — who needs any of that crap?'” he said.

“We have a border,” Bongino said. “Is there a country in the history of humankind that didn’t have a border? You know what you have if you don’t have a border? You have a landmass. You have a suggestion. You don’t have a country.

“Just close the border and say, ‘Hey, you want to come in? There’s the door. There’s this thing called a process.'”

Bongino’s books include “The Fight: A Secret Service Agent’s Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine,” and “Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump.”

Bongino was a Secret Service agent from 2006 to 2011 and served with the New York City Police Department from 1995 to 1999. He ran unsuccessful campaigns for the Senate and House in Maryland in 2012 and 2014 as well as a 2016 congressional race in Florida.

Now the host of a very popular podcast, he said during his February appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference that conservatives need to stop looking back at the 2020 election and look forward instead, according to Fox News.

“There is no more time to sit down on our knees and cry and do this ‘victim’ stuff. All of everything else is bull. Right now the fight is all that matters,” he said.

“Leave here tonight with your chest out proud…you are on the right side of everything” @dbongino‘s closing message to the #CPAC2021 crowd. #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/zxgj9BYGv1 — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 26, 2021

“It is up for you as evangelists for the cause to go out there and get everyone off their knees, get everyone out of bed, get everyone off the mat, stand up and get back in the fight now,” he said, adding, “The time for feeling sorry for ourselves is done — we are right — we are on the right side of this.”

Bongino said there is no shortage of battles for conservatives to fight.

“Pick a candidate in a primary — we’ve got a hell of a lot of RINOs out there. The Democrats are next, that’s in 2022, but primary season starts now — it started yesterday,” he said.

