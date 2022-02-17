On the one-year anniversary of her husband’s passing, Kathryn Limbaugh said radio icon Rush Limbaugh would have much to say if he was broadcasting today.

The broadcaster would be “rather furious” with America’s condition in the one year since his passing at the age of 70 after battling lung cancer, according to Fox News.

“He would be upset with the United States not being as strong as it has been and should be. I know he would say it’s not time to panic,” she said.

She noted, though, a classic Rush-ism on the subject of panic: “It’s never time to panic. Folks, it’s never, ever going to be time to give up on our country. It’ll never be time to give up on the United States. It’ll never be time to give up on yourself.”

Kathryn Limbaugh spoke about her late husband as part of a Fox News interview at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, which she said holds “wonderful symbols of America.”

“To me, it really represents Rush in so many ways, not because of the grandness of it. That’s not really him. It represents success, American freedom,” Kathryn explained.

She spoke about Rush Limbaugh’s career, when what he called his “talent on loan from God” hit the airwaves when he broadcast for WABC in New York City.

“He would like to say [it was] when he was eight and he was broadcasting from his bedroom down to his mother and brother. But the big break probably was New York.”

Then the subject of faith was broached.

“He knew there was a much higher plan and much higher purpose. He believes strongly in his relationship with God,” Kathryn said.

In Oct. 2020, as Limbaugh shared with his audience the news that cancer was going to win its fight, Limbaugh spoke of his faith and fears.

“I try to remain committed to the idea what’s supposed to happen, will happen when it’s meant to,” he said. “I mentioned at the outset of this — the first day I told you — that I have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. It is of immense value, strength, confidence, and that’s why I’m able to remain fully committed to the idea that what is supposed to happen will happen when it’s meant to.”

“There’s some comfort in knowing that some things are not in our hands. There’s a lot of fear associated with that, too, but there is some comfort. It’s helpful … God, is it helpful. It’s helpful to be able to trust and to believe in a higher plan,” he said then.

Kathryn Limbaugh said one thing that kept Rush Limbaugh going was his commitment to his audience.

“Rush always said that this audience meant everything to him, and we want that to carry on and make sure that we continue our American values, that we continue to have pride for our symbols,” she said.

During a visit to the broadcaster’s Missouri grave, she recalled an interaction with one Limbaugh fan.

“I happened to be sitting there when out of nowhere, a man gave me his rosary that he had brought there to give to Rush. In that time, I felt he’s still with us. He’s living on through these people.”

In a January 2021 broadcast, Limbaugh offered one of his final clarion calls to his audience to act, not just talk, on behalf of America.

“The only thing — you ask me, what can the American people do — wake the hell up, those who haven’t. And understand what we’re up against because I still think we have the ability to outnumber these people. I still think we do. But I think we’ve got way too much — I don’t know — blindness or ignorance, and perhaps it’s worse than that. Maybe people have gone over to the Democrat Party side knowingly and purposely ’cause they believe in it. Who the hell knows.”

