Rush: The Never-Trumpers Offended by Trump's 'Scum' Comment Call Him & His Kids So Much Worse

As if there weren’t enough Trump-adjacent things for the media to feign outrage about this week, the president also managed to call Never-Trumpers “human scum” in a tweet.

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats,” Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday.

“Watch out for them, they are human scum!”

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

There was plenty of condemnation to go around for this, including from some Republicans.

“To call anybody human scum is beneath the office of the presidency. You can’t say that, right? You’re the president. You have different standards,” GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois told CNN.

Yet, nationally syndicated radio host Rush Limbaugh said on his Thursday show that these are the people who call the president even worse things.

“Now, if the name sounds familiar, this guy’s a regular on CNN,” Limbaugh said of Kinzinger, according to a transcript on RushLimbaugh.com.

“He’s a Republican in the House, but he’s a regular on CNN throughout the drive-by media,” Limbaugh said.

“Last month, for instance, he blasted Trump for merely retweeting a comment from a pastor that impeachment could lead to a Civil War-like fracture. Pastor tweeted that; Trump retweeted it. Adam Kinzinger: That’s beneath the president. He shouldn’t be retweeting things like that. He said that retweet was beyond repugnant.”

“Now, I think this is rich. See, in the normal ebb and flow of things, I can understand, ‘I wish he hadn’t said ‘scum.’ But, folks, these are not normal times,” Limbaugh said. “And I dare say that none of these people who are telling Trump how to act and trying to define standards of decorum for him, I doubt that any of them could tolerate over a week what he puts up with, maybe not even that long.”

Limbaugh noted that the president “has been called a Nazi, a white supremacist, a racist. He has been accused of supporting white supremacists and Nazis — that’s that whole Charlottesville debacle — he has been called a traitor.”

“And they have been serious about it!” he continued. “He’s been called a Russian agent. He has been accused of undermining the United States government. He has been called the worst personal things, insults that you can possibly imagine. And he, like every other Republican, is just supposed to sit there and take it.”

Limbaugh went on to compare what Trump’s been going through to some of the things that have been said about the radio host himself in his own career.

“Look at what Trump has had to endure them saying about his kids. Now, I know that many of you are saying he should still be above it, Rush,” he said.

Limbaugh talked about an email he once received: “It went on to describe how, over the course of doing the show, ‘we’re aware of how you’ve been insulted, but you never respond to any of it the way Trump does.’”

“I guess the point was that Trump should not respond the way he is. Well, it’s true. But I’ve had far different reasons. I’ve been handcuffed in how I can respond to this stuff, folks. I’m responsible for much more than just me here, and I have to take that into account.”

“But the business about identifying with Trump, I’m not conscious of that, but as I stop and think about it, look at the things — you know, I’ve been accused of making fun of people that can’t walk,” Limbaugh said. “I can’t remember all of the things because it’s been over 30 years, not just the racist, sexist, bigot, homophobe stuff, but the abject lies and misquotes about things that I have said.”

“So I guess in a way it’s not that I can identify with Trump, but I know what it’s like. And I’m not the only conservative Republican who does. But I’ve wanted to respond — this is the conversation I’ve had with you about nobody knows the right way to respond, no matter what you do, somebody’s gonna think you’re doing it wrong.”

Is “human scum” the right way to respond? Well, it’s certainly not going to win any awards for diplomacy.

Then again, neither are attacks where Trump is referred to as a white supremacist or a tool of Vladimir Putin. In that sort of context, “human scum” almost looks civil.

“I don’t think anybody out there can in any way relate personally to the literal attempts, I mean, real attempts to destroy everything about [Trump], his life, personal, business, his presidency, and then before that his campaign,” Limbaugh said.

“And what do you think somebody’s going to do when they are the subject of endless attacks like this?”

They’re going to respond, if they can. That’s something every undecided conservative voter should remember if they’re tempted to join the outrage brigade.

