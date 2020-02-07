Rush Returns: Limbaugh Back On-Air After Cancer Diagnosis

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has returned to his radio program days after he announced his cancer diagnosis and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom this week.

“Despite living in the public eye, I really am a private person. It’s just who I am,” Limbaugh said Friday morning. “Nevertheless, it has been one of the greatest blessings.”

He went on to talk about when New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig announced he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and said, “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on earth.”

Limbaugh explained that he had first thought that was just something famous people had to say in response to getting that kind of diagnosis.

“Now I know there was nothing forced or phony or public relations-related about it. Because I feel the same way. I cannot thank all of the people that I have heard from since Monday,” he said.

“The sentiments, the thoughts they are expressing are just incredibly nice and supportive. And to have this kind of support and to know it, to be fully aware of it, yeah, it does make me one of the luckiest people alive.”

The 69-year-old host announced at the end of his program Monday that he had been diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer. He underwent treatment this week, according to The Hill.

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” Limbaugh said during the live broadcast.

“I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with this.

“But the upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

He said that while he undergoes treatment, “my intention is to come here every day I can and do this program as normally and as competently and expertly as I do each and every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally.”

Limbaugh added that he is relying on his faith in God to carry him through the challenges ahead.

During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Donald Trump announced he was honoring the conservative radio host with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” the president said.

Trump also praised Limbaugh in a tweet Monday.

“Many people do not know what a great guy & fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is,” the president said. “There is nobody like him. Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!”

According to The Hill, Limbaugh had recently signed a long-term contract to continue his radio show, which was first unofficially announced by Trump at a rally in Miami last month.

“We have great people. Rush just signed another four-year contract,” Trump said. “He just wants four more years, OK?”

Limbaugh began his nationally syndicated radio show 31 years ago on Aug. 1, 1988.

